It was nice last Sunday when we went to church but soon afterwards, the temperature started dropping, and the wind turned chilly. I don’t think the cold temperature has killed any weeds but it has zinged the tops of some of them. I have one patch of clover that has not been touched by the cold because it’s in a spot sheltered from the cold west wind, that I saved for butterflies and their babies, which are caterpillars. But then the clover just spread everywhere, of course, especially in the driveway.
I’m on a hill and the cold winds come from the west, from over an empty field and lowland beyond that. There are too many trees north of me for the winds to hit me coming from that direction. So everything hits me from the west.
The birds have been emptying the feeders like crazy! A couple of Blue Jays have been stopping by and chasing the others away, but the others rapidly come back. My sunflower seeds that fell on the ground and grew into plants are now empty of seeds. The goldfinches had quickly jumped on the sunflower heads and bounced them up and down for a while, then flew away. Each bounce was a seed pulled out and eaten! In a short while the heads were empty of seeds!
Happy birthday wishes to my niece, Keila Lynn Willis Fulkerson. Keila will be celebrating her birthday on Dec. 21. Happy birthday, Keila!
The report on the Monarch butterfly is not good. At their wintering place in Mexico, there should be thousands and thousands of them. But there are only hundreds. Once a population, of any animal or insect, falls below a certain number, they cannot recover, and they will become extinct without help from people and organizations. Pesticides and the highway departments cutting milkweed plants along the highways are largely to blame. I’ve raised gardens of Milkweeds for years, which is needed for the baby butterflies, called caterpillars, to hatch and eat. But last year I only saw six of the black, yellow, and white caterpillars and two Monarch butterflies. I hate the thought of never seeing another beautiful black and orange Monarch!
The winter solstice, or the first day of winter, will be next Monday, Dec. 21 at 4:02 a.m. Winter is almost here! It sounds like New England will be getting a lot of snow this weekend. I’m wishing for a warm Christmas! But I do have a new pair of boots I bought from an Animal Rescue place two or three years ago, that is covered with little paw prints that I have never worn! If it snows for Christmas here, I can try them out.
Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer and closer. They will look like they have merged into one star on Dec. 21, coincidently, on the winter solstice! It is called the Great Conjunction of our solar system’s two biggest planets, both of them gaseous planets! If you want to watch it online, go to Astronomy.com and watch it courtesy of the Lowell Observatory! The TV News is calling them “The Christmas Star”! Anything in the sky was called a star by the people who lived before the invention of the telescope. The planets were called “wandering stars”, because they could see them move from night to night. Even a comet was called a star, and meteors were “falling stars.” The first Christmas star could have been a conjunction or it could have been a comet!
Christmas is almost here! Everything is so commercialized these days, it’s easy to forget the meaning of Christmas. The birth of the baby Jesus is the reason for the season!
If you have decorated your house for Christmas, you probably have some red and green, which is considered the Christmas colors! The use of evergreen and holly for Christmas decorations originated hundreds of years ago! For Christians, the evergreen leaves, which don’t lose their color or die during the winter, are seen as a powerful symbol of the eternal life promised by Jesus Christ in the gospels of the Bible. The sharp, pointy leaves of holly call to mind the crown thorn, and its red berries are seen as representing the blood shed on the cross.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services next Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s the white church! The brick one is the Primitive Baptist Church. Just put on your sweat pants and t-shirt and your tennis shoes and coat and come on! You can also dress up, if you like, but since I retired from teaching school, I sure don’t dress up any more!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
