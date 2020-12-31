Have a happy and safe New Year’s! I hope everyone is wearing your mask and staying safe. We have lost over 300,000 Americans this past year from the COVID-19 virus. People are taking the vaccines, but not fast enough. It will be weeks or months before most of us will be able to get it!
The below freezing cold air brought in some snow Friday and Saturday, which stuck around for a short time. The wind was so strong most of the snow soon blew away.
The Cardinals were all over the empty feeders after all that wind. I had to bundle up and walk through the snow covered grass to fill them up. A couple of Blue Jays fussed at me from a nearby tree until I filled the feeders and got out of the way.
We have three birds with blue on them in our area. The Indigo Bunting, the Bluebird which also has brown on him, and one of my favorites, the Blue Jay, which has blue and white. Yay! Go Sacramento Blue Jays! Oops! That just kinda slipped out!
Talking about Blue Jays, I was glad to see that the Blue Jays Restaurant in Sacramento was open under new management. I hope their catfish is as good as it used to be.
Another one of my favorite birds, (I have lots) and one of the most fun to watch is the Chickadee. I have several Chickadees who have been visiting my feeders for the sunflowers and the suet.
Chickadees don’t journey thousands of miles to winter in the tropics, but they take their chances right here at home throughout the winter. To ensure a food supply throughout winter they hide insects and seeds and can recover them a month later. To save energy at night, they can lower their body temperatures by 19 to 22 degrees. By choosing good roost holes, or hiding in cedar trees, and lowering their body temperatures, the chickadee can conserve 50% of their energy reserves and survive temperatures at night that would be lethal during the day.
“Sin is expensive. Who’s paying for yours?” This is from the First Christian Church in Sparks City, Nevada.
Who is the only movie star who has an asteroid named after him? It’s Tom Hanks! The asteroid is named “12818Tomhanks.” His favorite movie is “2001 Space Odyssey”! He also played Jim Lovell in “Apollo 13.”
A lady from Tennessee sent me this: “Now, 2021, you come in and sit down and behave yourself! Don’t touch anything! I don’t want any trouble out of you! We have already had all the trouble we can stand!”
This was on a church sign in Trimble, Washington, “Where is Morgan Freeman? Shouldn’t he be narrating this or something?”
I know one thing: gotta stay away from those Sugar Cookies flavored M&Ms! They can easily be habit forming! They are almost as habit forming as those Cheesecake flavored M&Ms!
We went over to Hanson to see my nephew, Thad, his wife, Erin, and their two girls, Adalynn and Bella, on Christmas Eve.
We didn’t go inside the house, just stood in the garage, wearing masks and staying six feet apart! We played with their guinea pigs, and shared the latest news, and checked out Bella’s dirt bike! She was eight years old last June, and rides dirt bikes with her daddy! Adalynn, who was 11 on Dec. 2, doesn’t ride as much, but she has a dirt bike, too. We gave each other “air hugs” and “air kisses”! We stayed a little more than an hour, until all of us were cold, and then headed home!
Then, after church on Sunday, Thad and Bella came over to see us a few minutes. They had driven over in the truck, unloaded their bikes and planned on riding on the hill behind me. He used to have a racetrack and jumps but they are probably worn away by now. They spent the afternoon until dark riding dirt bikes all over the hill.
I have a t-shirt that says,”Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear dog tags.” This church sign in Austin, Texas, says, “Not all heroes wear capes, but a whole lotta them wear scrubs.”
The Little Dipper, at this time of year, is hanging straight down from Polaris, also called the North Star, like it is hanging from a nail on the wall. Polaris is always at the same spot in the sky. At our latitude it is about 37 degrees high. That is why we can use it as a guide. If you observe the sky for several hours, you can see that the entire sky will rotate around Polaris!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Are you right with God? If you died tonight, would Jesus welcome you into Heaven? Would He grab your hand and say I know you, your name is written in the Lamb’s Book of Life! Or would He say, I’m sorry, I never knew you. Then you would turn and see Satan waiting gleefully for you! Then it would be too late.
