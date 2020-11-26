I hope and pray that everyone is being smart and staying safe this holiday by wearing masks and keeping your distance! The cases and deaths in McLean County and the surrounding counties just keeps rising and rising!
The birds seem to be going crazy over the sunflower seeds! I didn’t put any seeds out over the weekend because of the high wind warnings. The wind just blows the seeds everywhere! So when they saw me out there putting out seeds, they almost swamped me before I could get out of the way!
Most of my leaves have fallen! But I don’t rake them. If I wait long enough, they’ll blow out of my yard and back behind my hill! Saves on my energy!
The Canadian geese also know it’s fall. But most of the ones I have seen have been headed north, instead of south! I suppose they can see the Green River and are heading there to rest before they head south at nighttime! Birds can apparently see and follow the magnetic fields that surround the earth, and therefore can travel at night and not get lost.
Happy birthday wishes to Erin Leigh Kubach Willis, wife of my nephew, Thad Willis! Her birthday is on Nov. 30!
There are more fires in the home on this day than any other day of the year! Either something flammable gets too close to the stove, or something cooks too long and catches on fire! So please be careful!
Happy birthday wishes to Adalynn Grace Willis, my great-neice! Her birthday is Dec. 2! I haven’t seen her in person or hugged her for so long because of the virus!
On the first day of November, we had 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight. On the first day of December, we will have 10 hours and 11 minutes of daylight! On the last day of December, we will be having 10 hours and 2 minutes of daylight! The days are getting shorter!
Don’t worry about people that talk bad about you. Remember, people that are happy don’t hate and people that hate aren’t happy!
“God welcomes even the biggest turkeys.” This is from the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign!
Happy birthday wishes to Sharon West Anderson, who is celebrating her birthday on Dec. 2! My sister, Barbara. says Happy birthday, Cousin!
Jupiter and Saturn have been approaching one another in Earth’s sky since the summer. They are the bright stars high in the south. Over the weeks, they keep getting closer! The brighter one is Jupiter, and Saturn is the one in the left and a bit higher in the sky! These were called wandering stars by the people long ago, before the use of the telescope for astronomy. They didn’t know anything about planets or comets or meteors! They just called anything in the sky “stars”!
Just after sunset, on the evening of Dec. 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together in Earth’s night sky, than they have been since the Middle Ages, offering people the world over a celestial treat to ring in the winter solstice.
“Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another,” said Rice University astronomer Patrick Hartigan. “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects!”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. We have extra masks and plastic gloves if you forget yours. Everything is cleaned every week. We wear masks and practice social distances. We play gospel songs using a CD player, since we haven’t had a piano player since my mother passed away! Last week we listened to Elvis Presley singing gospel songs. We can worship Jesus at home, but after four weeks of not meeting, we need the love and fellowship of the other members who also love Jesus! So come by and join us! Do not wait for the hearse to take you to church!
