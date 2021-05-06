The Hummingbirds are here! I have only seen one, and lots of others in Kentucky have spotted them. More will be arriving in the next few weeks, and the ones here will probably move on to the northern states and Canada. The storms in the south apparently slowed them down a bit.
I saw this in a magazine. “Dear God, Let it rain, Let it rain, Let it rain--somewhere else! How about California!”
Did you know that the term “pot hole” comes from 18th century England when potters would dig holes in the middle of the road for clay to make clay pots!
“Give your life to Christ! He can do more with it than you can!”
I hadn’t seen any male Goldfinches for a few days, just the females one and lots of rosy house finches. Then all of a sudden, there they were! I had seven male Goldfinches hogging the feeders. They must have been down at a neighbor’s! The neighbor also puts out seed and it seems that the birds pig out at her feeders and then come up to my feeders!
I was watching the finches and listening to them sing, when a bright red Cardinal with a very raggedy head and topknot, jumped on the edge of the tray feeder, scattering the smaller birds. He had lost most of his topknot feathers, and some of the ones that were left were broken or bent. Apparently he had been in a fight with something and had gotten away, but not without losing some feathers. He came back again later that day after I filled the feeders again, and then again the next day. I didn’t see him after that. I hope he found my neighbor’s feeders!
Mother’s Day is this Sunday! If your Mother is alive, be thankful and give her a big hug!
A lady, whose name I won’t tell, has told me to talk about the physically challenged pets who own me! I have two physically challenged cats. One of them, Scraggles, a calico tabby with a lot of white, who is about five years old, and very lovable, was hurt when she was a tiny kitten, when her mama laid on her. Her back legs don’t work the right way. She can stand on all four legs while she is eating or drinking water, but as soon as she starts to move away, her hips flop down, on one side or the other. Her front legs work fine and she can use her back legs to kick with, but it seems the back part of her spine is loose from the front of the spine! So she travels across the yard or floor on the side of her hips, kicking with her legs! She used to get her hip and leg that’s on the bottom muddy or wet or snowy, but not so much any more. She’s learned to stay away from the yucky stuff and to come into the carport when it rains! I do have a garment for crippled cats and dogs that cover the hips and body to keep them dry, but she just gave me a dirty look when I tried it on her, and fought her way out of it! But she moves just fine using her front legs and kinda hopping on the side of her hips! She can outrun me and I can’t even try to catch her!
My other physically challenged cat is Rascal, who is about two years old and is gray with lots of white on him. He is very lovable, but his back legs and hips are almost totally stiff, and his front legs are partially stiff. I don’t know what happened to him, but he sure walks funny! He has trouble with going down steps, especially from the deck, and will usually trip down one or two of them. He will lean on my ankles when he wants to be petted or given some canned food! He loves to run across the yard, especially when it has just been mowed! He will run with his legs kicking up high, but sooner or later, usually sooner, his hind quarters will do a flip over his front quarters, and he will end up going head over heels! He will fall into a pile with his legs every which way! He will look around as if saying, “Who tripped me?”, and then he will attack the nearest clump of grass, as if to say,” You tripped me!” He will claw and chew at the clump especially if he sees me watching! I do believe that he is also just a bit mentally challenged!
Did you know it is illegal to have a kangaroo in Kentucky? Actually it is illegal in most of the 50 states, unless you are a zoo or something similar. But you can own one with a permit in South Carolina and Michigan!
This is the time of year when the dim Little Dipper just to the right from Polaris, the North Star. The sailors from centuries ago could tell their latitude by measuring how high up the North Star, which is always at the same spot, is in the sky. If the North Star is 37 degrees high in the sky, like it is here at Poplar Grove, then the sailors would be at the latitude of 37 degrees from the equator! The Big Dipper is much brighter and curls over above it, and looks like it is dumping water into the Little Dipper!
If the night sky seems brighter over the past year or two, it is because of the thousands or millions of pieces of space junk circling the earth. All that metal is making the sky brighter, reflecting off all the lighted cities.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, which is the white one, this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. We will be having Brother Willy for a “trial sermon”. If we like him, we can vote to hire him and then we can have him for our preacher!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or a text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
