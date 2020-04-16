Hummingbirds have been sighted in Grayson County, and in Owensboro and a few other places across the state. I have not seen any. I have feeders ready to go up, and I may go ahead and put them up. The storms we had, and tornadoes in the south Sunday night and early Monday morning were sure to disturb their flight path. They could wait it out in some safer areas and not travel for a while. I hope there have not been too many hummingbirds or other birds killed in the storms.
There were several people killed in the tornado outbreak in the south. Prayers are requested for them and their families.
It seems that things are going to be closed down for a few more weeks because of the coronavirus. The medical experts are saying at least to the middle of May.
A friend of mine still lives in Grayson County, where I used to teach. She and I were talking about both of us having birthdays in April. This year we both had birthdays while in isolation, or in her case, quarantine! Not too many people can say that!
I was looking through YouTube on Easter Sunday, searching for some Christian music and videos to watch, since we didn’t have church, of course. The Gaithers, among many others, have a lot of good videos to watch, and many are very funny.
Then, whoa! There was Roy Gene Ellis, formerly of Poplar Grove, in a video! He was one of the trouble makers from our area! But now he is a pastor at the Christian Assembly Church in Madisonville, on the Hanson Road, which has only recently been built. Roy Gene attended Sacramento Hugh School with my brother, Billy. They were a year behind me in school. His mama was Jo Ella Ellis, one of the sweetest women who ever lived! I could tell some stories on Roy Gene and my brother in the years we were growing up! My brother had to work on the farm, so he didn’t get into as much trouble as Roy Gene did.
But then one day Roy Gene was saved by Jesus Christ and his whole life was changed! He became a preacher and has helped bring numerous people to Jesus! So I eagerly listened to his sermon on Easter Sunday. He was in his church with no congregation, because of the coronavirus. That just made my day! I wish my brother could see him now!
Be kind whenever possible. Pro tip — it’s always possible.
My milkweed plants are coming up and are a couple of inches tall. There looks to be six or seven that have survived. I have a bag of seeds that I need to plant that was gathered last year so there will be more milkweeds later int he year. Since the highway department keeps cutting them down along the side of the road, they need us to plant milkweeds in our gardens for the butterflies. So many of the Monarchs die along their migration pathway to and from here, and because of pesticides, that the numbers are severely down this year, even more than last year. Canada has placed them on the Endangered List, but the U.S. has not because the Endangered List has been gutted over the past couple of years.
The Monarch butterflies, like the ones from western Kentucky, go to the same fir trees in the mountains of Mexico each and every year, where they were last winter. But that is really strange, because they aren’t the same butterflies that were there last year! The ones that reach those fir trees are the new fourth generation of Monarch butterflies! So how do they know the way and which tree to hibernate in? God knows! Then in the Spring, they have to make their way back to the states, including Kentucky, where they have never been before!
Unfortunately, the edges of the fields where so many Milkweed’s grew last year and so many Monarchs gathered and fluttered around, laid eggs and the baby caterpillars made chrysalis and they opened into more Monarchs, was plowed last fall so no Milkweeds are growing!
Always remember that Hell is really un-cool!
We won’t be having church at Poplar Grove for a while. But we can still worship God at home! We don’t need a different building to go to. Our living room or bedroom will do just fine. God hears us wherever we are!
