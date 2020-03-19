The Spring equinox, which is the beginning of Spring, begins today, March 19 at 10:50 p.m. It is the earliest that Spring has begun in our lifetimes. It is usually on March 20 or 21. The last time Spring was so early was 124 years ago, on 1896.
On the March equinox, the Sun crosses the celestial equator, an imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator, south to north. If you were standing on the equator, the Sun would pass directly overhead on its way north.
Equinoxes are the only two times a year that the Sun rises due east and sets due west for all of us on Earth. But, of course it is all due to the fact that the Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees. This causes the seasons and causes the Northern Hemisphere to tilt toward the Sun, giving us longer, sunny days for the summer, and shorter days for the Southern Hemisphere.
I was glad to hear that James Evans is out of the hospital and doing better. He needs your prayers.
Tina Browning Miller has finished with her cancer treatments. She is taking medicine to keep the cancer from coming back, and it is making her sick. We are asking for prayers for her.
“Prayer is the bridge between panic and peace.” This was on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign last week. This week they have, “The hero died. But that is not the end of the story.”
Easter will be here in about three weeks! It is on April 12, the second Sunday in April.
The hummingbirds are on their way and have been sighted in Mississippi and Alabama. But unfortunately the cold rainy weather is keeping them down south. They won’t be heading north to us until the storms are past. When the weather turns cold, they will go into a form of hibernation and wait it out.
I stopped by the Big Oak Store in Calhoun, where Connie Revlett’s office used to be, and I noticed they had some more jars of jams and jellies. They had Traffic Jam, Toe Jam, Corn Cob jelly, and my favorite, Frog Jam! Toe Jam is made of tangerine, orange, and elderberry! Traffic Jam has strawberry, rhubarb, raspberry, and blueberry! Frog jam has fig, raspberry, orange, and ginger! The kids love the names! Be sure and stop by and check them out! They also have ice cream, chips, vegetables, canned goods and drinks.
“Ready or not- I’m coming” — God. This sign is on the Temple Baptist church sign in Central City.
The first cordless phone was invented by God. He named it “prayer.” It never loses its signal and you never have to recharge it. Use it anywhere.
Everyone is in a panic about the Coronavirus. Hand sanitizers were bought out by many people who then tried to sell them on eBay for an outrageous amount! They were soon shut down by eBay for price gouging, and some were stuck with thousands of bottles with no way to sell them.
It is easy to make your own hand sanitizer, if you don’t want to use plain alcohol. It’s three parts rubbing alcohol of at least 60% and one part aloe vera. But that doesn’t replace the need to use soap and water. One expert says, “Hand-washing is always more recommended than hand sanitizer. If you’re not able to wash your hands then you can use hand sanitizer. It is effective against bacteria as well as some viruses so if hand-washing is not an option then hand sanitizer can be used.”
Thanks to the lady who sent this church sign to me. “We often hear, “Life is short. Better enjoy it.” How about “Eternity is long. Better prepare for it.”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Put on your t-shirt and jeans and sneakers and come on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.