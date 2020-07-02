I made a large circle around my feeders with “Repels-All” animal repellent granules by Bonide to try to stop Rocky Raccoon and Rocky, Jr. from eating the sunflower seeds. So far it is working. But be sure not to stick your nose inside the plastic bottle to take a sniff of it. You will be sorry. Just the rotten egg smell is enough to clear your sinuses!
I saw a couple of Monarch butterflies flying in and around my milkweed plants. Nobody has reported seeing more than just a few. They are on the Endangered list in Canada. Since the Endangered List in the United Stares has been gutted, it has not been placed on it.
My Pipe Vine has some nibbling done on it. It’s the vine with light green heart-shaped leaves that has the blooms that look like a little leprechaun’s curved pipe! I ordered them from a company several years ago especially for the Pipe Vine butterfly. The Pipe Vine butterfly is mostly black with some bright blue and red spots on the edges of the wings, and it used to be pretty common, but not anymore. It will lay eggs only on the Pipe Vine. That means the caterpillar will only eat the leaves of the Pipe Vine. There is a native Pipe Vine that grows in the woods, but I have never seen any.
Worry is a conversation you have with yourself about things you cannot change.
Prayer is a conversation you have with God about things He can change.
I was sorry to see one of the large trees on the lawn in front of the Sacramento School had fallen. Someone said it was struck was lightning, but it was also rotten on the inside!
The rain seemed almost like a monsoon had hit us, but at least we made it to church Sunday. We had to run to Sacramento to pick up Tammie Evans. She couldn’t drive because of a broken foot. There was water several inches deep across the road in several places but we took it slow and made it to the church, even though we got pretty wet heading inside! Mary Durbin Hancock couldn’t make it across her road because of the heavy flooding so she didn’t make it to church. We did miss her!
The FDA is warning people about hand sanitizers that were made in Mexico that can be toxic because they have methanol in them. They were made by Eskbiochem based in Mexico. The methanol can cause vomiting, headaches, blindness, coma or death.
Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted- from a church sign in Elizabethtown.
More young people are contacting the virus because they are not wearing masks and are gathering in groups and not maintaining social distance. Not as many are dying, but just like the yearly flu, they take it to the elderly, like their parents or grandparents who can be at risk!
Everyone is invited to Church services at 9:45 at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. We are the white church, whose back faces Highway 1155 and the Primitive Baptist is the brick building. The third building is the Baptist’s lunchroom.
The buildings are so close together because the road that runs between us used to be the main road to Sacramento. The Highway Department wanted to straighten the road decades ago, so our churches got cut off the main road. The entire cemetery, including the old one on the right as you look at the churches, belongs to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, except for one small section behind and on both sides of the Baptist Church. Ours is separated by an old grass covered road that was used to take the coffin to a grave in the back of the cemetery.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
