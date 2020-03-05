My daffodils are from 2 inches tall to almost opening. I can see the yellow and the pink. The Leucojums are also almost ready to open! The buds on the Dogwood trees have swelled so they are getting close to opening.
Spring will soon be here! It occurs on March 19.
The shoe company Adidas is using plastic bottles and ocean waste and recycling it into sneakers. I saw a picture of one and it looks pretty good.
The most popular National Park in the United States, with over 12.9 million visitors last year, is the Great Smokey National Park. The park with the second largest number of visitors is the Grand Canyon.
God expects spiritual fruits, not religious nuts!
There’s a tree stump that I saw in Madisonville on the Hanson Road, just off 41, a couple of weeks ago. It was a stump from a very large tree, and the stump itself had been cut at about 4 feet tall. But what caught my attention were the small doors and windows, pathway and bench and flowers around the stump! They had made it into a fairy house. It even had a roof on it! There was a ceramic rabbit over to one side, and a little ceramic girl watering some flowers. It was adorable.
Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted.
We were glad to see Brother Al Johnson back after a Florida trip to see his family. We missed him.
Heaven is a holy place where sin cannot enter. You can only enter Heaven if you have no sin. We all sin, so the only way to enter Heaven is to have your sins washed away by the blood of Jesus.
Everyone is invited to Sunday services at Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That’s the white church with the three crosses beside them.
