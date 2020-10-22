As of this writing, McLean County has 134 confirmed cases of the virus and 3 people dead, according the the Ky Covid government site.
Fear not tomorrow. God is already there. This is from the Rumsey Methodist church.
Halloween is next week, but the activities will be curtailed because of the virus. 2020 will soon be over, and I pray 2021 will be better!
A lady, who I know pretty well, had a good laugh at me over the weekend. She texted me and said that she had driven by my house and saw me lying on the ground! She slowed and looked to make sure I hadn’t fallen. But then I sat up and was doing something with a plastic bag. She asked what in the world was I doing? I called her back and laughed and told her, You caught me! I was picking up Snow-on-the-Mountain flower seeds that had scattered when the seed pods had dried and burst. Some of them flew three or four feet away! I was using an old chair cushion which felt much better than the ground! I had been bent over to get the seeds, but my knee quickly tired of that, so I grabbed the cushion and sat down on the ground. I ended up stretched out, reaching for more seeds. Then I had to rest my elbow that I was leaning on and switch to the other elbow, then finally just laid on my side, still picking up those seeds! But I had gathered a couple of ziplock bags of seeds over the past few days. People are always wanting some seeds to plant.
The cats thought it was funny, me being on the ground! They had a ball climbing on my back and trying to help me pick up those tiny round seeds, less than half the size of a green pea! It was also a good place to be lying when the sun went down and bright red Mars came up in the East! I could turn my head and see Jupiter in the south with smaller Saturn to its left and up a bit. Saturn is getting a little farther away!
Flu season is almost here! Make sure you have gotten your flu shot! Even if you don’t care about getting the flu, the danger is passing it to a young child or elderly person who is not as strong as you! It could be deadly to an elderly person! Older people should also get your pneumonia shot! You don’t want either one if you also catch the coronavirus!
Worry is a conversation you have with yourself about things you cannot change.
Prayer is a conversation you have with God about things He can change.
Most of the hummingbirds are gone. I had two hummers zipping around last Saturday but they were gone on Sunday. Most of them have gone south because of the shortness of the daylight hours. That is what is telling them to go. They are headed to the Gulf of Mexico, where they will cross the waters, and then to the jungles of Mexico and Central America. Some will winter along the coast of Texas and maybe Mississippi and Alabama. I will keep my feeders out for another week or two. That is in case a straggler or two from the far north stops by and needs the food and a place to rest.
Sympathy to the family of Leroy Mauzey, who passed away on October 15th. He will be buried in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church beside his wife, Dorothy Ellis Mauzey, who passed away in 2012.
Today, be the reason that someone believes in good people. The world needs more of that. Open someone’s door, call someone who’s going through a hard time, or just be kind to a stranger. Whenever you give, more blessings always come back to you -From Dhar Mann’s email.
You are invited to services this Sunday at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome! And yes, I wear Reebok tennis shoes to church because they are more comfortable on my feet! In the winter I wear sweat pants because they are more comfortable on my knee. I also wear T-shirts with a spiritual message on them. The one I wore last week read, “ She loves Jesus, her Mama, and America, too!” You can dress up if you want to, but I quit dressing up when I retired teaching! Jesus loves us whatever we wear!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.