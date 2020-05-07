This is week eight of quarantine! Most people are managing having to stay in their home just fine. I have a yard and field and critters, including raccoons and opossums and deer that visit, and genealogy for a hobby, and lots of books to read, so I am not bored.
Sometimes I do get aggravated! I tied a bar of Irish Spring soap, in an old leg of hosiery, on my young peach tree to keep the deer from nibbling on it. They don’t like the smell of the soap. But the raccoons do. One of them somehow got up high enough and torn the bar of soap out of its old hosiery bag and took off with it. I found it way down the hill with tooth marks and little paw prints and claws on it.
I have seen many warnings about not drinking or injecting bleach or Lysol or Clorox lately. They are putting the warning on the store shelves and on the bottles, after the president said he thought that injecting it into the body to kill the coronavirus sounded like a good idea.
Happy birthday wishes to Lana Ross Wathan, who will be celebrating her birthday on May 9! Happy birthday, Lana Sue! A former member of Poplar Grove, Lana now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.
This too will pass. It may pass like a kidney stone, but it’s going to pass.
Spring has certainly brought back something nothing likes — ticks! I walked out in the grass and found two tiny freckles crawling on my leg. They were ticks! I grabbed the Off! (Deep Woods Off with the dark green can) and I made sure to give them a good dose of it!
I saw a honey bee yesterday flying around my clover! I don’t think I have seen any this year! They used to be all over the place and on every flower and clover bloom, but since there have been so many diseases and insecticide is everywhere, millions of them have died. When I was a kid, you couldn’t run bare footed through the grass for fear of stepping on a bee, and I stepped on more than my share!
But there were lots of small bees and wasps on the wildflowers growing on the patch beside my yard. There were a lot of milkweed growing there, too from the plants last year. The milkweed plant is for the Endangered Monarch butterfly. That is the only plant that they will lay their eggs because that is the only thing their caterpillars will eat.
Someone sent this church sign to me from a church he saw on Clays Mill Road. “Whoever stole our AC units, keep one. It is hot where you are going.”
We have had another bug invasion! Two large Asian “murder hornets” , which are two inches long, were seen and caught in Washington state. They are trying to figure out how they got here from Asia. They murder and destroy our bees and hornets and their nests! They are also as poisonous as a poisonous snake! One of them has been known to kill a full grown man! They are trying to catch all of them before they become a problem.
Endangered Species Day is May 15. It’s the perfect time to celebrate the Endangered Species Act and the amazing animals and plants it protects. It is also a day to highlight the wildlife extinction crisis. The United Nations predicts that more than 1 million animal and plant species are on track for extinction in the coming decades, including the Monarch butterfly, giraffes and orangutans. With each loss, the world becomes a colder, lonelier place.
Thanks to the people sending me funny church signs! Here’s another one, “Life has no remote. Get up and change yourself.”
Since some of the quarantine may be lifted soon, hopefully we can go back to church again. The six foot distance will still remain and everyone will still wear masks, but hopefully, some people can also get back to work. I hope that also means that the recycling places will open!
“God makes me a person my dog already thinks I am.”
