The following were recorded between Jan. 12 to Jan. 15:
• One lot on Hwy 140, Dogwood Holdings LLC to Ryan Seth and Jessica Kaye Carter, $275,000.
• 2 tracts, Marcella A. Burden to Kyle M. Ayer and Laura C. Riney, $293,000.
• Lots in Livermore, Russell J. Morris Jr., Tonji Morris, Rodney L. Morris, Bridgette Morris and Christopher L. Morris Jr. to Sandy Henrickson and Lisa Austin, $3,000.
• One lot, William Curtis Davis to SKP Holdings LLC, $45,000.
• 0.337 acres on N. Main Street in Calhoun, Richard and Karen Saye to Michael A. Henry, $125,000.
