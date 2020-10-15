On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, the KRTA Executive Council approved celebrating Retired Teachers Week, Oct. 19-23, 2020 via House Resolution 19, this proclaiming the 9th annual retired teacher week. Our local group contributes to food drives, scholarships for students, volunteering thousands of hours in the community and the grandparent essay contest to mention a few. Kentucky teachers have devotes their lives to educating and training young aduults. Both youth and adults have launched themselves into careers and leadership roles to improve the quality of life for themselves and their families thanks to excellent teachers. Retred teachers represent a tremendous pool of experience and training that they continue to use in their communities. Churches, government and a variety of civic organizations benefit from their leadership. Many are continuing their teaching role as substitutes in our schools. Many of you will recall a favorite teacher in your past that is now retired. Please give them a note or call or appreciation this week.
Harold “Mike” Robinson — President
Owensboro Daviess McLean County RTA
Contact Mike Robinson
812-660-0563
5521 Mulberry Place
Owensboro, KY, 42301
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.