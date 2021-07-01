Good Monday morning the last week days of June. This means our year 2021 is half over. Wow! Where has the time gone, we all know it is moving past very quickly and we just have to realize it. We sure have had a very un-normal for 2020 and 2021. Just listening to the news will tell us this is a fact. Of course, we just do our best to and pray we are doing the right thing. Glad to report things are doing quite well in Sacramento as we begin the new week, hoping and praying this will remain for the future. A lot of projects to complete and new ones to start. Looking forward to continue being able to keep this under control and improving where possible.
Hope you have a great week and I apologize for the missed weeks without an article, like all other things, miss one and the next one is much easier to miss. I am hoping to do better and make the time to keep you up to date on what is going on. I know the McLean Newspaper is on top of all the upcoming events to take place in our County and surrounding cities. A lot of fireworks about to happen, Livermore River front will be hosting them on the 4th sponsored by Independence Bank, this is always a treat, I’m sure there are others you know of. Enjoy all these and always stay safe. The McLean County Fair will be held the July 8-10. We are all happy to have this back this year and look forward to attending.
Happy to report Sacramento Baptist is back on track for the 10 a.m. service for all. There was a good attendance for this past Sunday. Thoughts are in effect to improve on other meetings in the near future. Following Sunday services there was a House warming shower for Richie and Becky Smith as they are nearing the move into their new home after the devastating fire of their previous home, the total there for this was great. All the church family was all too happy to help out in any way we could. Best of everything to them as they transition into their home. God Bless them both. This past Saturday was a one day Bible School and the theme of Super Hero’s was a big hit. We all enjoyed the video shared with all after Sunday services. A big shout of thanks was given to all those that help make the day a success.
Sacramento United Methodist Church in back for Sunday school every Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Bible Study this Wednesday at 6pm. The Food ministry is still on going. The pantry is getting low and donations are needed as well as monetary donations. Please consider delivering box to someone in need. Celebrate recovery on Mondays at 6pm at the Community Church in Calhoun. There is a collection of personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home. There is a box located in the House. It is great to see all the construction going on to repair the church from the damage of the Lighting strike. The new windows and the replacement of the bell is very eye catching.
Hope all of you are staying indoors if possible and taking all precautions if you must be outdoors with all this heat and humidity. Doing yard work is either being done in the early morning hours or the very late evenings. Stay hydrated and as cool as possible. Kenneth seems to continue to keep our yard and the City properties looking great each week. Sometimes the rain puts him off the days he prefers to mow and weed eating but he always catches up. That’s me bragging on him.
Several birthdays for this week (some have passed) but still to mention: Happy birthday to Adalyn Woosley, Elizabeth Clouse, Makayla Level, Hunter Beals, Dorothy Jones, Andrea Austin, Keith Cissna, Wesley Brantley, Travis Walker, Ginny Burchett, Allison Howard, and all others celebrating. Happy Birthday!!!
Happy anniversary to: Brain & Amanda Crick, Brian & Lavonne Miller, Bob & Sharon Walker, Mark & Regina Shepherd, Keith & Traci Cissna, Charlie & Paula Frailley, and Mike & JoAnn McLean. Congratulations to these and a special Happy Anniversary to Bobby and Charlotte Strater on 65 years of marriage.
Continue prayers for all those on the prayers list at your church and all those you know and the unspoken. God knows all of our needs and will supply as only he can do. I will catch up on all the names next time. Hope you have a great week and remain cool and safe. God Bless!
