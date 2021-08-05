Good Monday, the first for the month of August. This month is the beginning of Kenneth’s birthday, most of us have a “BIRTHDAY” not Kenneth, and he has a “BIRTHMONTH” Well, I guess I must say that is my fault since I kind of created this for him. His birthday is Aug. 29, and we do celebrate for that day. I am excited to be setting down to write this article, Why? We have been canning tomato juice, 12 quarts, and now we have a cooker of Salsa on the stove that will probably yield around 36-38 pints. That is a full day’s work and it is only 2 o’clock. I love the garden from planting to harvesting. That is the time I began to say, “We are not doing this next year, we are to old” that last until planting time comes around again. He loves to have a garden and I am a pushover. He is very helpful during the canning process, we love seeing our finished product, and come winter, having the tomato juice, canned tomatoes and Salsa in the cupboard is so awesome. I know a lot of you out there share my feelings.
Great on Sunday at Sacramento Baptist Church, following service was the Back to School Bash, back packs, games, cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn was available for all. All the kids (and grown-ups) had a great time. Prayers for all the kiddos returning to class, all the teachers, staff, and all parents. Prayers that this virus will take a back seat to the full school year. The church has made plans to have the Lord’s Supper on Aug. 22, a cookout and singing, with Todd Franklin in Concert on Aug. 29. Prayers for the beginning of Sunday school starting on Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. We are all looking forward to all this and invite all of you to join us.
Sacramento United Methodist Church is having Sunday school every Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Please join in for breakfast at 8:30 a.m., it’s the best in town. Bible study is each Wednesday, studying a new Bible story each week, come and join. The food ministry is still ongoing, donations for non-perishable foods are needed, with monetary donations welcome. Please consider delivering a box to someone in need. Celebrate Recovery on Sundays at 6pm has begun at Community Church in Calhoun. The collection of personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home is ongoing.
This past Saturday, July 31, was a celebration of my Sister and Brother-n-law, Jimmy & Youlanda Campbell 50 year anniversary. This celebration was a huge surprise for both of them, the children, Scott Campbell and wife Courtney and Brittany Hardin, put a lot of planning and effort into making this a special day. Kenneth and I was in charge of getting them to the location (the Masonic Lodge on Main Street). We did this by telling them we had made reservations at Apple’s in Madisonville. I then made up an excuse to come to Sacramento and check on an alarm at City Hall. As we came into Sacramento we stopped at the Lodge building and said we had something to do there, they were wondering what we were doing, I got out of the car and told them to come on in we would not be too long. As I opened the door and they were behind me, everyone start singing HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. This began the celebration and they were very surprised. Thanks to all that came to wish them a special day. It was awesome and they had tears as they thanked everyone.
It was a sad day on Friday, July 27, Bryant “Rooster” Farris, passed away. Leaving to cherish memory, two daughters, Laura (Troy) Slinker, and Susan Owens, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and brother James “Shorty” Farris. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family and we pray for peace and understanding for all the family.
Glad to have Rick & Amy Woosley and family safely home from a great vacation. The shared pictures tells us all, they had a great time and have some very good food. So happy you’re all back home safe.
I must give an apology to the City of Sacramento, I was not present at the July Chamber of Commerce State of the City County Meeting. This was a meeting to let you know what is going on and happening in your city and county. This was a date that just slipped my mind. I was told that Sacramento was the only City not represented. I am sincerely sorry for not attending and speak of the things happening in Sacramento. As your Mayor, I let you all down. Here is things I would have let you all know that is going on here. The City is happy about the Apprentice program, we have an employee hired through this and he is doing very well. Tyler Hutchinson is in training and working toward his licenses for Water and Sewer, we are very proud to be a part of this program. Also, the Commission and I opened bids for painting and cleaning of the water tower. There were 9 bids turned in for the job. We were all satisfied to accept the lowest bid and from a company based in Kentucky. You are welcome to stop in at City Hall and ask to know the company and give us your opinion. We are all happy to see the flowers and the tree we planted last year in the Sacramento Pocket Park and happy to see all the residents walking the trail and enjoying the Park. We are continuing to look at making some changes in the routing of some water lines in hopes of lessening the stress on the lines to help prevent some of the major leaks of the past weeks. Our City meeting is the 3rd Monday of each month at the City Hall Building located at 210 West 3rd Street in Sacramento. Again, I do apologize to each of you and will make it my duty to represent our great City in the future or reach out to a Commissioner to represent in my absence.
Birthdays to mention are: Regina Shepherd, Sharon Walker Cayden Crabtree, Sheila Bolton, Beverly Evans, Freddie Adkins, Gloria Chilcutt, Holly Lee, Clint Miller, Josh Ogilby, Debbie Thaxton, Roxanne Payne, and all others celebrating their special day. Prayers for the day ever.
Happy Anniversary to: Jimmy and Youlanda Campbell celebrating 50 years, Lewis & Linda Johnson, Payton & Margaret Bullock, David & Kim Caswell, and Tommy & Sarah Burrough. Congratulations to each couple and hopes for many more. God Bless!
Continue prayers for those suffering from this virus, those in the hospitals and other facilities. Pray for all the sick that may be healed and give thanks for this. Pray for James Jones,Jr, Jay Smith, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Bill Bates, Barbara Wiggins, Keith Wiggins, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Kitty Burden, Charlie Hinsley, Sharon McLaughlin, Judell Coleman, Buffy Tucker Avery, Kaye & Todd Devine, Ronnie Burden, John Taylor, John Miller, Mandi Gibson, Stacy Smith, Rita Tooley, Bobby Shanks, Helen Willis, Lloyd Donahoo, Jacob Coomes and family, Cindy Dossett, Keith & Tracie Cissna, Jerry & Mandi Sturgill, Dana Sinnett, Cleve Hocker, Little Keith, Mr. Pinkston, Melvin Cabbage, Dean Miller, June Davis, Cliff Casteel, Bobbie Rickard, Lewis Johnson, Serenity Rager, Karen Frost, Ronnie Cartwright, Alice Fulkerson, Ken Nall, our Military Men & Women, all the unspoken and always for each other.
Hope you have a great week and God Bless!
