Good morning, looks like I’m on track for about every 2 weeks with this article. Maybe with school getting ready to start back there will things to share from there. Hope you have all had a great couple of weeks. Hoping you are all staying indoors when possible and staying hydride if having to be outdoors. The week is looking like a very hot one and the humidity is very high. Yesterday seemed like walking in a sauna when going outside. The shower help while it was coming down but afterwards was even steamier.
Seems our garden veggies are all getting ripe at the time. WE have picked a lot of different kinds of peppers, chopped them and bagged for the freezer, these are good for making Salsa, today Kenneth has picked 3 buckets of tomatoes, that is making juice or Salsa. Our tomatoes are such a variety, and really making sense. When we purchased the plants, seems we got the mixed packs. But they will all go to great use, just wondering why we have so many different kind when they were all labeled for something else. This happened to us last year and we saved the labels and placed them with the plants, not what it says.
Great day with our church family at Sacramento Baptist on Sunday. Great sermon by Brother Wendell and the worship songs were great. On Aug. 22, we will have the Lord’s Supper, August 1 is the Back to School Bash, 1pm to 2:30pm. The list for school supplies for this ministry in on the bulletin board at the church. If you are not able to show, a monetary donation is accepted and Ms. Becky Wood will pick up the needed items. There will be a “Cookout and Singing” on Aug. 29 with Todd Franklin in Concert. Look forward to all this and you are invited.
Be sure to check out your bulletin for all the upcoming events. Food items are very low at Sacramento Methodist church, this is continuing ministry and need donations of non-perishable food, peanut butter, and monetary donations welcome.
Sacramento has lost another long-time resident. Mrs. Betty Ashby passed away on July 18. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Floyd and the family.
Sacramento OES Chapter #67 had a mock initiation last Tuesday evening, July 20, this completed our requirement for the fiscal year. Grand Chapter will be held in Louisville at the Galt House Sept. 17-19. All Eastern Star members a welcome and may register at the Archibald Cochran Ballroom on Friday Sept. 17-19 for the final day and the Installation of Grand Officers at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday the 19th. Everyone is excited to be back together with not having a Grand Chapter Session in 2020. Sacramento Chapter encourages current members to attend on the 3rd Tuesday each month at the Masonic Lodge on Main Street, and ask a friend to come join our chapter and make a lot of new friends.
Birthdays for this week and the past week: Kyle Jo Woodburn, David Huff, James Jones Jr., Rachel Alvey, Heather Adkins Moore, Tifffani Miller, Maggie Lee, Payton Dwaine Crick, Jenniffer Rickard, Caeligh Level, Johnny Vickers, Cheryl Crabtree, Mackenzie, Brent Hardin. Kim Caswell, Mary Dossett, Gary Browder, our grandson Eric Fontenot, Margaret Underwood, Donna Burdette, Mandy Howard Hilton, Nada Vandiver Bradshaw, Jimmy VanCleve, Shelly Cook-Burden, Iletta Pannell, Nancy Propes, our granddaughter, Jessica Simpson, Happy to all of you and I know some of this were a week or so ago but hoping I didn’t miss anyone. Hope you all had a blessed day.
Happy anniversary to Brother Wendell & Becky wood, Brain & Nichole Huff, Bob & Pam Jennings, Aaron & Alex Evans, and Jimmy & Youlanda Campbell celebrating 50 years of marriage. Congratulations to all these and hoping you are blessed with more years together. God Bless each couple.
Prayers go out to all that are sick and all the unspoken, a praise for Ronnie Cartwright, he is home and improving each day, pray for Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Keith Wiggins, Barbara Wiggins, Connie Pruden, Karen McLean, Bill Bates , Ed Hart, Kitty and Ronnie Burden, Tootsie Turley, Sharon McLaughlin., Buffy Tucker Avery, Kaye & Todd Devine, Tracie & Keith Cissna, Mandi Gibson, Sidney Jennings, Bobby Shanks, Floyd Ashby and family, Helen Willis, Willard Revlett, Lloyd Donahoo and family, Judell Coleman, John Taylor, Jerry & Mandi Sturgill, Dana Sinnett, Georgia Baggett, Cleve Hocker, Joyce Offitt, Mr. Pinkston, Little Keith, Melvin Cabbage, Houston and Thelma Bowman, Bobbie Rickard, Mike Rickard, Lewis Johnson, June Davis, Serenity Rager, Karen Frost, Alice Fulkerson, our Nation, our churches and Pastors, the unemployed, our Military Men & Women, Dean Miller, and always for each other. God Bless!
I hope each of you have a great week, maybe I will do this again next week.
