Good Monday morning to all of you reading this article. It has been a good beginning of July for us here in Sacramento. The weeks just seem to fly by and before you can do much planning school is starting back. I heard it said McLean County Schools will start on Aug. 11. That is only 4 weeks from now.
Sacramento Baptist church will be having the “Back to School Bash” on Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The collection of school supplies is now and the list is posted in the church hallway. The church is collecting peanut butter for Haiti, this is through the McLean county Ministerial Project. It is sponsored by the Calhoun Christian Church. You can bring any size jar by July 18.
Sacramento Methodist Church Bible Study each Wednesday night, the food ministry is ongoing. Donations of non-perishable items, All food items are getting low, monetary gifts are acceptable, and there is also a need of peanut butter. Other listings for the church can be found at https://sumc-sacramento.faithlifesites.com/ or the Facebook page.
Congratulations to all the beauties in the McLean County Fair Pageants, and a huge congratulations to all the winners. The county is blessed with such beautiful Ladies and the cutest little Miss and Mr. There are. All the contestants and winners did look amazing. Congratulations again and continue to move on and bring the State Trophy. Good luck!!
I want to goodbye to a great reporter for the McLean County Paper. Karah Wilson, thanks for all you did for the county and all of us that bugged you a lot. We wish you all the best in your new job as Editor and on your move to another locations. Best wishes from all of us in Sacramento and I’m sure from our county. Prayers for great success.
Hope all of you enjoyed the Fair this year, the rain was not cooperating on Saturday evening but hope you enjoyed the day while you could. The rain we received was very welcome but of course we didn’t ask for quite so much, are we every satisfied? The gardens was in need of the rain as well as the fields but we did have some damage to a few plants. Hopeful the sunshine will bring them back in standing position. But I must say, “Thank you Lord for all the many blessings big and small” Amen.
Birthdays to mention go to: Matt Baggett Jimmie Igleheart, Rachel Traylor, Lily Burrough, Ann Igleheart, Autumn Rickard, Brett Burton, Heather Adkins Moore, Joey Johnson, and all others celebrating their day this week. Hope it was great.
Happy anniversary to Adam & Kara Miller, congratulations and prayers for many more.
Let’s all continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and all the others unspoken and those you may know. Prayers are needed for Loyd Donahoo (this is Tammy Smith’s Dad) James Jones, Jr, Martha Tucker, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Keith Wiggins, Kitty Burden, Joann Emery, Sharon McLaughlin, Todd & Kaye Devine, Judell Coleman, Tracie and Keith Cissna, Sidney Jennings, Jay Farris, Ronnie Burden, Guy Patterson, Dusty Nicolle, John Taylor, Mandi Gibson, Stacy Smith, Rita Tooley, Kaitlyn Piper, Bobby Shanks, Helen Willis, Willard Revlett, Melvin Cabbage, Dean Miller, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Richie & Becky Smith, Charlet Tindle, Tiffany Tindle, Jimmy Campbell, Jerry & Connie Bennett, all the pastors and their families, all churches, all those in the hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, all those fighting the COVID, Ronnie Cartwright, our Military Men & Women, this Nation, the State, Counties, and Cities. Prayers for each other!
Kenneth and I enjoyed a great dinner with Jimmy & Youlanda Campbell, on Saturday at Briar Patch in Owensboro. It had been a fairly long time since we had been there. We used to call it our favorite place to eat, but a lot has changed. The steaks were not as good as before and the service was lacking. I’m sure we will try it again but not as our favorite. My how things change.
Hope you all have a great week, you can let me hear from you with some news to share with our city and county and those reading this article. As you may have forgotten my number is 270-736-9161 or email me at howard7066@bellsouth.net. God Bless!
