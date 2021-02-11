Good morning to all of you and my prayer and hope is that all of you are warm and safe. These temps have got us pined for the rest of this week and through the weekend. Guessing all has plenty milk, bread, and eggs. Just kidding, that just seems to empty on the grocery shelves in bad weather. Think about it, these are very important to have on hand. I was saddened today to hear of the passing of a Lady in our Eastern Star, Libby Stevens of Graham passed away this morning (Monday). Libby was a longtime friend and member of Eastern Star, Libby was a dual member of Bremen Chapter #96 and Sacramento Chapter #67. Libby will be missed by all her Chapter Sisters and Brothers. She lost her battle of the COVID-19 Virus.
Not a lot going on anymore since we are not meeting in person, there are several zoom meeting I attend to keep up with our Gradd district and try to stay in touch with our Mayors and Fiscal Court in our county. Here in Sacramento, we are doing as well as we can be, we are blessed with great workers and great citizens. I pray all of you stay safe and healthy, I’m hearing a lot of you are getting the vaccines, I feel confident this will slow this virus down and get us back to some of the normal we used to have. The numbers are large of the vaccines that have been given. We are so thankful and keep praying it is the answer God has given us to heal.
Here are some birthdays to mention: Besty Holskey, Curz Lee, Ross Conrad, Tanner Marks, Jennifer Payton, Clayton Evans, Sarah Payton West, if you see these out wish them a very special day. Happy Birthday to each of you.
There are anniversaries to mention but don’t forget the special SWEETHEART on Valentine’s Day, this Saturday, Feb. 14. There is time to go out and buy that special gift. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY TO EACH OF YOU.
Continue to pray for all the ones affected by the virus and other illness, prayers for all those that have lost a loved one or friend, pray for all those in the hospitals, nursing homes, home bound, Sunny Acres residents and each other. Continue to pray for Donald Tanner and family, Bob Worthington and Judy, Jerry Hughes and Vickie, Dean Miller, June Davis, James Jones, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Donna Coakley, Ann Igleheart, Keith Wiggins, Connie Purden, Julie Devine, Dora Revlett, Bill Bates, Karen McLean, Kitty Burden, Charlotte Chilcutt, Joan Emery, Allen Baize, Sharon McLaughlin, Bill Devine, Kyle Devine, Jax Lee, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Guy Patterson, Laila Bell, Charlie & Anna Strole, Sharon Thurman, all the churches and Pastors, all the leaders of our Country, State, County, and Cities. Pray for healing of our land and our Military Men & Women.
Hope you all have a great week and stay inside if possible, bundle up for this cold that’s coming our way. Look after each other when possible. God Bless!
