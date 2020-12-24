Welcome to the week of Christmas the most welcome Holiday of all. We all know the reason for the season, and we know all the kids around the world are anticipating the gifts from the great Santa. My hope and prayer is for each of you to have the best Christmas and are able to spend it with as much family as possible. Having the vaccine available and the help it will bring is a great gift to all. The numbers decreasing in the numbers of deaths and illness is the gift we are wishing for. Continue to follow the mandates of mask, hand washing and social distancing, we will all be thankful and ready for a brand new year.
Sacramento Baptist is still meeting in house for worship on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday night services have been canceled but will resume on January 2021. You can still watch on Facebook each Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. services. The 9am service will not on Facebook. Merry Christmas from Sacramento Baptist Church and Brother Wendell & Becky Wood to each and every one.
Sacramento United Methodist Church will be having their Christmas Cantata soon, watch your bulletin for dates, they are still collecting personal items for the Mary Kendell home, and the plastic bottle tops for an outside bench.
Kenneth and I send a special MERRY CHRISTMAS TO EACH OF YOU AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR.
I want to thank the City employees for another year of great service to our city and community. I must say we have the best. Having said that, we want to say thank you to Robert Lindsey, he will be leaving us at the end of the year and we wish him all the best in his new job and the best in is future. Robert has been a great asset to our City and we hate to see him leave. Also, if you see Randy Salee, congratulate him on moving into the role as Sacramento Waterworks/Sewer Superintendent. Randy is well qualified for this position. Congratulation Randy Salee. All of us at the City also wish all of you a MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Being excited is the new thing in Sacramento, we are very excited to have Gray’s Country Café open for business formerly Blue Jay Café. Stop by and give it a try and welcome them to our City. The hours are Monday-Saturday 5am to 9pm, Sunday 6am to 2pm.
Birthdays to mention go out to Ava Lannum, George Blackburn, Braxton Miller, Jessica Wellman, Brother Kevin Brantley, Tony Miller, Sean Crabtree, Sandy Hall, David Peveler, Melvin Cabbage, and David Caswell. Happy special to each of you.
Happy Anniversary to Bill & Edwina Brown on the December 29th. Congratulations and many more.
As you all know the pray list at all the churches and in our community. You know who they are and continue to lift them up and hope they are healed, released from the hospital, continuing to recovery and blessed each day.
It has been a strange 2020 and we must continue to pray for a better and safer 2021. God Bless!
