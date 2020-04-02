Hope you are all having a great day this Monday, March 30, this virus thing has got me wondering what day it is, having to look at my phone or Alixa or there is Kenneth. I sure forgot today is Monday and time to write the Sacramento news. Well, I hope it’s not too late, the time is now 3:29 p.m. and I am giving it a shot.
You know there is not a lot to write about with this COVID-19 taking every one’s thoughts and time. It is so sad the churches are all closed but the one time I can thanks for Facebook is now. Again on Sunday, we listened to three preachers, different churches and that has been a great blessing. I hope you are searching out for this. We all know this is taking up our life and all of must pray for the time God says “enough, I am in control and I have got this” We all know this is the case and we must believe. We have been face timing with our kids and other family, which is a plus to have.
Our meetings in the county have come to a halt, but thanks to our Judge Executive Curtis Dame for keeping us all inform on what is happening in McLean County. We all know we have 1 case in our county and we must all be aware and continue the distancing rule. All these rules we have to live by are only for our benefit and we must all follow them if this is to help. I pray that this the answer to a lot of getting over this.
I must once again thank the employees of Sacramento and the sacrifice they are making to make sure they are available if there is a need. The office being closed to the public is for everyone’s safety and doing our part to stop the spread of this virus. I beg all of you to follow these rules and help in some way to stop the spread in our county.
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Mitzi Turley, are hearts are heavy and go out to Ms. Tootsie and the family. Our thoughts and prays are with each of you.
One reason I was behind on writing this, the weather is better than it’s been in a while, Kenneth and took advantage of this and planted seed for flowers and vegetables, a fun thing is to grow your own plants, we have done this many times but it has been a long time, we hope it is a productive thing, we shall see. I bought a few flowers ready to plant and spent time this morning doing just that. Yes, I know there is rain on the way and cooler temps with it, but I can always cover them. Wish me luck.
I have not received any new dates on activities going on in our city or county. The Judge Executive is airing a live feed on Facebook at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, if there is something you want me mention or talk about concerning Sacramento, let me know, he has opened this all the Mayors and others wanting to share information. I will be glad to let him know I will attend and answer questions you may have. I may not have the answers but we will do our best to check on your concerns.
Be sure to buy local for as much as you can to keep our business a float. Most food places are encouraging to call in for pickup and open for drive through.
I don’t have this prayer list to mention names but we need to pray for all those in nursing homes, hospitals, Sunny Acres, first responders, all the staff at the hospitals, all the care givers, our churches and pastors, Sheriff office and Deputies, all the truck drivers doing their best to deliver the needs of all the stores suppling for our needs. Prayers for our School staff, and all our children and parents that are making a huge sacrifice at this time. Continue to pray for our Country, Cities, and County leaders that thriving to make the right decisions for all. Continue to pray for our Military Men and Women and at this time for all the ones that have contracted this awful virus and always pray for each other and check on family and friends that may have a need and not able to get it.
Happy birthday goes out to: Randy Thomas, Nicole Wengerd, Lewis Johnson, in heaven to Barry Dossett, Katherine Cabbage, Becky Wood, Rusty Crabtree, David Hudson, Dr. Hugh Wilhite, Tootsie Turley, and all others celebrating their special day.
I’m sure you saw on Facebook Allie with her Dad at the cemetery where is laying, we have had to jump through a lot of hoops over the past years to be able to put a headstone for him, finally this happened last week and we are feeling blessed. She was excited to put flowers and enjoy a sunny day being close to him. Maybe this is weird but we are over excited for this to happen. Pray for us.
All of you take extra care and follow the rules and continue the distancing to protect yourself and others. God Bless!
