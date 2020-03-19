Good day to all of you, I started this newsletter on Sunday after instead of Monday morning as usual. The reason for this is so I can get to the City Office as early as possible to meet with all the employees and brain storm a plan for protected all the customers as well as all the employees, this virus has gotten all our attentions. How is the best way to handle this, I’m not sure but we have to have a game plan in place for all of us. Being wise is the key to a lot of the plans, but how do we, as a city, do this and keep everyone as safe as possible. The news and all the news media has put such a scare in all of us. I want a plan that works for all you customers and the employees, as we make these plans with the commission and employees, we will share this and hope all of understand and it doesn’t inconvenience anyone. With school being out for at least 2 weeks, I feel like doing something to protect all. If you have an idea, please share it with us. I have been watching what other cities are doing and maybe taking some ideas from them. I think we must all work together for all our safety. Having said all this, please all of you be safe and pray a lot.
Sacramento United Methodist canceled services today, March 15. I am not sure of the plans for the days or weeks to come for any of the churches, stay tuned to the news media and from word of mouth to stay informed.
Sacramento Baptist was open for service as usual, Kenneth and I stayed in, and the main reason was the busy past week for me and just needing to stay in but watched the service on Facebook. We are all saddened by the loss of Mrs. Monna Hayes, prayers for Don and her children and thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Mrs. Monna was a precious and sweet lady, I was honored to have known her. We know she is resting in heaven and we will suffer her loss here on earth. The word now is the Revival will begin March 22-25, come and bring a friend.
Please stay in touch with your church with any changes that may happen. Check the papers and news media and Facebook for all the changes of dates and places.
Those of you that knew Claudie Conrad who passed away on Jan. 23, his wife passed away this past week. We send sympathy to this family and friends.
A MESSAGE TO ALL! The McLean County Help Office in Livermore will only be open this week on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. This will be for food pick up only for those families that have not received for this month. Pass the word of this on to those who may not receive the paper or the ability to hear about this. This will last while school is not in session or long as necessary. Please let your friends and family aware of this change. This is per the Director, Mrs. Becky Smith.
The Ladies Bridge Club met on March 11 and the winners were: 1st Place — Ruby Rickard, 2nd Place — Bonnie Boyken, congratulations to these and prayers for all you Ladies to be safe and stay well for each of playing. We enjoy hearing from you and sharing the winners each week. Be safe and prayers for all of you.
Seems Mother Nature keeps giving us rain and reminder the winter is not over. Just maybe the Sun will warm us in the near future.
Birthdays to remember this are: Jolee Holskey, Ricky Hampton, Ross Woodburn, Misty Baggett, Judy Walker, Tisa Davis, Doris Payton, Linda Johnson, Will Logsdon, Debbie Scott, and all others celebrating this week. Hope your day is great.
The pray request this week is for all to be safe and avoid the virus and other sickness out there. I am glad the numbers of those effected in Kentucky are low and pray for them to stay that way. Hope you have plenty of toilet paper, food and sanitizer. This has been insane all week and the pictures of all the bare shelves, and the way it is when snow is predicted, run out and get milk, bread, and eggs. Wow! You know, just soap and water for the hands should work. Just be careful, stay at home as much as possible and avoid the handshakes. For me that is hard and also the hugs, I’m a hugger but I’ve been working on that. Such a shame our country is in this state, just keep praying for all those around us that are effected with the virus, no matter where. Just keep the faith in Jesus and pray. God Bless!
