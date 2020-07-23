Good morning and hoping all of you had a good week and ready for the same. I know you agree that we need a break from all this humidity and heat, maybe we will get a good shower with a front to cool us off. I am getting tired of watering flowers and garden each day. Guess we can pray for a change and pray it will get answered. We all are sure of one thing, God will provide in the time he knows our needs. I sure hope you are taking all the precautions to stay hydrated and cool off when possible. Having said the above, I am reminded when I was younger and there was no A/C at my house, yes it was hot but went on each day. We were so glad when the sun went down and the fans made a difference. In the day ours they only blew hot air. I don’t think my family was alone at that time without the A/C. Of course, we have come a long way and relay on the cool and remain indoors when possible, then we went outside under a shade tree to be cool. WE are all so blessed, give thanks.
Kenneth has been working too much in the heat to finish his fence project, he is now waiting on the fence panels to come in, seems all lumber of any kind in on back order for a lengthy time. This pandemic has sure hurt a lot of lives and business’s.
If you have been out this weekend and drove past 3rd Street in Sacramento, I hope you noticed our Pocket Park/Walking trail has been fenced and waiting on the benches and picnic table to come in and added to the park. The plans now are to add some trees for shade and to see everyone enjoying this. We also have a sign of rules to be posted and hoping everyone will abide by them. Our main goal is to see it used and cared for, we are so proud to offer a place for families and friends to gather, walk and visit.
Attended Sacramento Baptist church on Sunday, we are still wearing mask and social distancing but we don’t mind and it is nice to see those of our church family. I miss seeing all the younger folks and hope you are all doing great.
I am still missing the bulletins from other churches to share their meeting times and dates but hoping that will change soon.
Sacramento Baptist has opened the restrooms with one person at a time you are urged to use the disinfectant when finished. Also, the church would like to open the nursery during the 10:30 a.m. worship time and are needing a worker for each room. If you could help out, please let Bro. Wendell or Becky Wood know.
I want to wish the John and Terri Miller congratulations on the wedding of their son Jacob and bride. It was a beautiful wedding setting at the Battle ground and hope the passing ones saw the beauty in the decorations, it was a perfect picture. Congratulations to Jacob and his wife and wish the all the happiness for many years.
A few birthdays to mention this week go out to: Caleigh Level, Johnny Vickers, Makenzie Woodburn, Brent Hardin, and all others celebrating this week.
On July 15, Mrs. Janey’s Bridge Club had their Wednesday game and the winners were: 1st Place-Ruby Rickard, 2nd Place-Lee Randolph. Congratulations to these and hope each of you are doing good and prayers for those not able to play for all you.
Continue to pray for all those on the pray list and all battling the COVID, cancer, or other illness. Pray for leaders that they will ask God to heal our land and to work for the better good of country. Prayer request for Mike Woodburn, Dean Miller, Dana & Tim Sinnett, Mark Rickard, Bobby & Sally Pinkston, Gwen & Gary Allen, Sammy Conrad, Mack Scott, Doug Rickard, Paul Wellyard, Emma Patterson, Charlene Sturgill, Zachariah Dalton, Ricky Horton, Bob Dooley, Jimmie Rickard, Cliff Casteel, Kim Rager, Allie & Josh Kirk, Davin Revlett, Brian Miller and family, Heather Bridgman, Linda Fulcher, Judy Smith, The family of Joyce Ann Evans, Rhett Austin, Military families, Pastor’s and leaders of McLean County, all those unemployed, all the teachers and administrators, all Law Enforcement, and always for each other.
Have a great week, stay cool and drink plenty of water. God Bless!
