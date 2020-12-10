Here’s hoping you are doing ok. If you are affected in anyway with this virus, my prayer is for you and your loved ones or friends. I am happy to hear there is a vaccine available for the front line workers and the elderly ones. We must keep prayer this is the answer we have prayed for. Way too many are dying and a relief is much needed. Continue to be safe and do all the protocols for staying safe.
It has been a very busy week, I’m sure you agree with it being the big Christmas Holiday month and all the year-end things that must be done, maybe and praying for the upcoming year to be better and bring us what we need to move on. Opening businesses and getting all the kids and staff back in the school. Keeping a positive attitude must be a good policy.
Sacramento Baptist was back in house on Sunday to share the Hanging of the Green in honor of those that have passed during 2020. Those are mentioned and a snowflake placed on a wreath for the remainder of December. Condolences to all those families that were announced. We are all so ready to back in house church and see everyone in person.
Not a lot to write about for now but during the times I feel a need to stop writing this article, I received a letter in the mail with a thanks for the article, and here I am and must share this with you. This is someone I’m sure a lot of you know from the past and in some way made an impact on you. This is very important to me and means so much. I am only sharing part of this so you get the reason for my decision to continue to share this article each week or when I feel necessary, and this one of those times.
“Your Honor, first of all, thank you for continuing to write the Sacramento news. I check on it every day to see if a new column has arrived. I grew up in Poplar Grove and attended all twelve years at Sacramento School, graduating in 1962. After that I attended college and moved to Owensboro to begin a teaching career that lasted 29 years. I have great memories of growing up in McLean County and attending school. I try to keep up with some of the things going on in Sacramento and Polar Grove. I so enjoy your column and appreciate your sincerity and sense of humor. I believe you attend church with my younger brother, Jimmie and his wife, Joyce. In 1973, my wife Anna and our two boys and I decided to move back to Sacramento and bought a house formerly owned by Cody Evans and wife. I am enclosing you a check for $100.00, this is to be used as a donation to the Sacramento Fire Department or in light of the Covid crisis, and it can be used for those struggling to pay their bills or just to survive this winter. I am donating this in memory of Earl Divine. I know he was blessing to the whole county during his tenure as superintendent of McLean County schools. I just want to honor his memory. Thank you for your service to the good people of Sacramento, Respectfully, Dr. W. Wayne Rickard.
This is why!!!! There are many good people out there that have responding to my articles even though I may not have a lot to write about and I share the honey does Kenneth is taking care of, or how hard he works outside to keep or property nice and to his standards. I try to check out Facebook and catch up on the gossip or who’s having a birthday or anniversary or prayers for those in the hospital or need lifted up. I thank you so much, Mr. Rickard, and I cherish the honor of meeting you in person hope you didn’t mind my sharing some you letter to me. We will use the money in a way to make you proud and in the memory of Mr. Earl Devine. I shared this information with his wife and she told me of going to school with you and you being a good person from “Head to Toe”. I wish you and your family a safe and Merry Christmas. If and when you can visit Sacramento, my husband and I bought Bobby Joe Rickards house on Main Street. We have enjoyed living here and the people have been great to us and I have enjoyed being their Mayor for approximately 14 years, I’m ready to retire but I seem to worry about the residents and the City, so here I am. Thank you again and take care.
Happy Birthdays go out to, Ramsey Kayrl Crick, Hubie Hopkins, Sam Hampton, LaRae Travis, Bob Walker, Chris Conrad, Natilie Hardin, hope you and all others celebrating a happy special day.
Happy Anniversary to myself and my wonderful husband of 51 years, Kenneth, Austin and Pat Riley, Kyle & Frauline Walker, congratulations to these and many more years to come.
Please be in prayer for the families that have lost loved ones to this virus, City clerk, Amy Woosley lost her grandmother, Ms. Penny Vickers lost her Mother, I know there are others that we will continue to pray for all of these. Prayers continued for Ms. Dean Miller, James Jones Jr., the Settles family, Jerry Hughes, Tiffany Stringer, Hunter Beals, Darlene Bowman, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Debbie Scott, Mike and Maxine Woodword, the Vanover family, all the churches and Pastors, Courtney Campbell, our Country, County, and Cities and all the leaders and those making the decisions for the mandates for our safety.
Be safe out there and let me hear from you to lift up a friend or family, a birthday, anniversary or something to share. Have a great week, God Bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.