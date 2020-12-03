Good morning and welcome to a taste of winter. Hope each of you enjoyed your Thanksgiving holiday, hoping some of you were able to be with family.
Kenneth and I stayed home and enjoyed a small meal and thought about all the other parents, grandparents and families thinking it best to stay home. This being the beginning of the last month of the year and everyone’s prayer is for 2021 to be the start of a better year, and looking for a stop to this virus, all the sickness and deaths we have faced in 2020. We all know the only way for all this to change is by his Grace.
My heart hurts for all those effected and suffered the loss of dear ones. It is so sad to wait each week, to learn the numbers in our county and pray for those and all the businesses and the front line workers that we hear that are so exhausted and away from their families and hope and pray this will pass soon.
Kenneth spent the nice days we had over the weekend trimming all the bushes on the side and back of our property, of course, he did a great job and cleaned all the mess up. Yes, he is amazing!
I didn’t list all the names on the prayer list last week, that was in fear of missing someone and we all know the list is growing in length each and every day. My heart is heavy with grief for the Settles family, the loss of Mary, a wife, Mother and grandmother taking away by this evil virus.
Other families are the Joe Troutman family, the Jennings family, and all the others you may know about. Prayers for all those listed in your church family, prayers for Ms. Dean Miller, Kelly and Sharon Thurman, James Jones Jr, Keith Cissna, Doug and Mary Lou Rickard, Lin and Freda Stringer, Melvin and Kathrine Cabbage, Daniel Miller, Donald Tanner, Becky and Ritchie Smith, Ruth Lucas, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Ronnie McCulley, Glenda Stroud, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Darlene Edmonds, Debbie Scott, Jimmy Campbell, Tiffany Tindle, our church’s and pastors, our country, the military men and women, our state, county and cities, and for each other. Let me hear from you as to lift these and everyone up in prayer.
The house is decorated with the look of Christmas — a time of year loved by many; all the lighted houses; the sights are there but seems our hearts are just not feeling the joy.
The shopping online is a lot simpler but the time spent in the stores and watching all the shoppers and smiling children is very much a part missing for me. I hope all of you will stay safe and pray for a change, back to school for the kids and teachers, back to fun of sports, and back to a feeling of normal in everyday life. Let this be our thoughts and prayers of every heart as we begin the Christmas season.
Birthdays go out to Eric Payton, Barry Rickard, Bill Brown, Garrett Smith, Richie Smith II, Lauren Powell, Alyna Grace Lannum, Randy Salee the big 50, Mike Woodburn, Scott Campbell, and all others celebrating this week.
Happy anniversary to Melvin and Katherine Cabbage, Jarrod and Nikki Christian, and Jerry and Vickie Hughes, congratulations and wishes for many more years.
Just received an announcement from the Chamber of Commerce with updates of testing for the month of December provided by Health First. Testing in Calhoun will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church located at 315 Main Street. Participants should have their driver’s license and insurance card ready. There is no cost to the patient for testing. There are no residency requirements, if you DO NOT have insurance and would like to learn more about options available to you contact Tara, Kynector at (270)215-5017. Testing is available at all Health First locations on Tuesdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. An appointment is required, call 1-877-667-7017 to schedule. Stay safe and God Bless!
Hope and pray for a good week for each of you and requesting birthdays, anniversaries, and prayer request from you to share with our readers. May God bless you and keep you safe!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.