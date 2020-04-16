Good morning and hope all of you had a great very different Easter weekend, we all know the meaning will never change and we are blessed to have the social media to keep in touch and hear the messages from the churches, I can’s image people will challenge the churches for opening the doors to all and yet, they will stand in line at Walmart, Lowe’s, Kroger, and etc. with hundreds and not gather to worship and celebrate the Holy Easter Sunday. Not being political just stating my thoughts. Be safe out there wherever and whatever you chose to be doing. As for me and Kenneth, staying at home and doing our best to distance ourselves from others, if not we would be visiting our children and grandchildren. That’s hard but we do a lot of facetiming with them, but still not the same. Seems this is the only conversation on or minds these days except the fact we should all be praying for each other and for our nation to turn to the one who can save us and our land. Please be safe.
Being at home a lot I have found a lot for Kenneth to do, he has painted three rocking chairs, (one four times) wouldn’t cover well) but he has now finished those, they are very pretty and can’t wait for some warm and sunny days to set on the porch and enjoy all the new and fresh colors. Take a look when you pass by, I’ll even wave at you. I ask Kenneth yesterday if he would repaint the kitchen, (just did that a couple months ago) Guess what? I got that look! You know the look, which ended the conversation. Sorry, just looking for something to keep him busy, to wet and too cold for him to be mowing, something else will come up that needs his attention.
I got an email from the Judge-Executive Office listing all the food pantries in the County for your convenience; check these out if you have a need and share this to those you know. God’s House of Hope, 205 Second St., Island, Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 270-486-3880, Calhoun Baptist, 315 Main St., Calhoun, Tuesday through Thursday by appointment, 270-273-3645, McLean County Help Office, 225 Hill St., Livermore. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 270-278-5500, this time has changed temporally to Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Calhoun Methodist, 405 Main St, Calhoun, 270-273-3072, call for details. Also, a reminder of the Mini Pantry at Sacramento City Hall, this has been a help to you for a few years and as we have posted, “TAKE WHAT YOU NEED, LEAVE WHAT YOU CAN” These food pantries are in place to help all who needs them, we are blessed we have these in our County, they are in need of donations of monetary or items to feed a family.
Birthdays for this week are: Becky Smith, Addison Huff, and others celebrating. Happy Birthday to all.
Happy Anniversary to Matt & Misty Baggett, hope you share many more years together.
Many thanks to my Sister, Youlanda Campbell for a delicious dinner on Sunday, pot roast with carrots, potatoes and onions, green beans, rolls and carrot cake cupcakes. I know about the social distancing but sometimes you just need a good meal with special people, we kept our distances and enjoyed the company and meal. Thanks Sis.
My special thanks to the employees of the city of Sacramento, they are doing a great job in keeping everything going great and taking care of each problem and allowing me to stay at home, but always there if needed, I am still doing my part when needed. I’m thankful for a great group of workers, thanks again and may God keep you all safe and your families.
Many thanks to the stores and workers who are there for our needs, being a small community helps us take care of each other but the things of needs is always available, Thanks again and know you are appreciated.
I know the pray list is very long and grows each day, keep everyone in your prayers and I’ll list the ones I know and don’t mean to leave anyone out, pray for Becky Smith, Coleman Stroud, Myrtle Parm, June & Eugene Davis, Dean Miller, Martha Tucker, Donna Corbit, Keith Wiggins, Keith Cessna, Bobby Thomas, Beverley Evans, Dale Burden, Edna Bates, Kitty Burden, Kyle Hicks, Connie Pruden, Donna Coakley, James Jones Jr., Mike & Maxine Woodburn, the Aldridge family, all the Pastors and churches, all the nurses, doctors, first responders, the leaders of our Country, County, and Cities, all those and the families who have this coronavirus, it seems to continue to spread among so many, I pray for you to be among those who avoid this and a healing for everyone. Continue to follow the rules given to us as a way to avoid contact and prayers that a cure will be found to eliminate this virus for all. Keep all of the country and all peoples in your pray and be cautious and safe. God Bless!
