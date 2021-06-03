Well, here I am, hoping you missed me. It has been a very busy last week. As you are all aware of the many water leaks we encountered. Still no satisfying answer as to why this happened, the estimation at this point is pressure may have changed somewhere along the lines. We are hoping to get to the bottom of this soon. Thanks to Sacramento men for their long hours and hard work, we are back up and running now. Thanks also to Lance Wilson of McLean County Water for all the help and rapid response when called. This is a team effort and thank goodness we have a great team from all sides. Thanks to Amy and Tiffany for their help in taking the calls and asking the customers to be patient with all of teams involved. We are so thankful to say today, things are looking up and we are very hopeful to keep suppling water.
Hope all of you enjoyed the Memorial Day weekend with family and friends. Kenneth and I went to Tennessee to visit with our daughter and family. We were very for all the prayers for Kenneth’s Mother as we received news she was taking to the hospital for spitting up and short of breath. The diagnosis was a mild case of pneumonia, they began and IV and released her after a one night stay. We were on standby to go to Texas but was assured by his brother, she was ok and back in her assistant living house. Thanks again for all the thoughts and prayers. Glad you enjoyed the time spent with family and fun times were had. The weather for the Saturday and Sunday was very cool but more pleasant than the hot and humid.
Word is that Sacramento Baptist will be having a combined one service on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. This is great news as we will be able to serve with all ages for the first time in a long time. Looking forward to seeing all the faces we have been missing. Thank you God for allowing this to happen.
Sacramento United Methodist is back to Sunday every Sunday beginning at 9am. Bible study is on Wednesday night each week. The Food ministry is ongoing and always taking donations of non-perishable foods items and monetary donations always welcome. Celebrate Recovery on Mondays at 6pm has begun at Community Church in Calhoun. Collections of personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home is continuing, a box is located in the HOUSE.
Birthdays to mention (I have missed a few in the past weeks but am trying to make mention now) Happy Birthday to Brenda Peveler, Danny Barnett, Amber Leachman, Susan Young, Julie Crabtree, Cory Walker, David Redfern, Lisa Payton, Kay Creager, Lisa Riley, Nolan Crick, Lovonne Miller, Tracy Bell, Braxton Baucum, Clint Patterson, Marlene Willyard, and all others I may have missed.
Happy Anniversaries to these couples: Danny & Tracey Barnett, Les & Lisa Riley, Kenny & Brenda Lee, Brother Kevin & Dana Brantley, and Jimmy & Donella Igleheart. Congrats to each couple and hope your day is special. God Bless.
Remember all the names on the prayer list and lift each one up. Pray for James Jones, Jr., Martha Tucker, Myrtle Parm, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Connie Purden, Gunther Kuhnberger, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Kitty & Ronnie Burden, Sharon McLaughlin, Tootsie Turley, Judell Coleman, Guy Patterson, Ronnie Cartwright, John Miller, John Taylor, Rita Tooley, Bobby Shanks, Serenity O’Bannon, Helen Willis. Sidney Jennings, Tracie & Keith Cissna, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Dean Miller, Dennis Level’s great-grandson, all the churches and Pastors, all the Military Men & Women, our Nation and all States, Counties, and cities, and always pray for each other.
Hope you all have a great week, continue to pray for our great city of Sacramento all the water leaks remain at a minimal and all our workers are safe. Take care and God Bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.