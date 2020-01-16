Good morning to all on this Monday morning, Jan. 13, 2020, time just keeps moving along. Hope all is well with you and everyone had a great last week and weekend. Kenneth had a much missed visitor for a couple of days, Allie came on Saturday for a not long enough visit. It was great to see her and she attended church with us on Sunday. After what she called, “a great lunch” she had to leave in mid-afternoon to get back to Lexington where she calls home now. She doesn’t get to come visit very much with school, studies, and work, so we take what time we can get. We are very proud of what she is doing in her life and pray each day for safety and to stay on the path God has put her on.
Well, Saturday was sure a wash-out. After cleaning a little, we turned on Net Flex for a couple good movies. I think we all slept through most of them, so we will have to watch them over to catch up on what we missed. Yes, we did watch the Wild Cats will the game over Alabama, one of those stomach retching games, but they come back in second half to take it over, the outcome is what counts. Go Cats!
The Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have their monthly visit to Sunny Acres on Jan.21 at 1 p.m., the LCWM meeting will be Jan. 27 at 6:30pm.
Sacramento Baptist Church will have the Kid’s Club, Students and Worship on Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Bible Study on Jan. 21, 11 a.m., Midweek service, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., Soup lunch following morning service on Jan. 26, Bible Study on Jan. 28, 11am. Mark these dates to be present each event.
Sacramento United Methodist will participate in the United Methodist Gathering on Jan.26 at the Island Methodist Church.
Thanking the City workers for their hard work and loyalty to our community. They are always available at a moment’s notice for whatever the need may be. Thanks to each of you for your dedication to your job, it is a pleasure and relief to have workers that are faithful and ready. Yes, they are paid to perform but knowing the job is done is admirable. Thanks again.
Last week the birthdays and the Ladies Bridge Club was omitted from my article, hoping it is adding to this weeks and sorry for the delay. The Ladies Bridge score for Jan.8th at Blue Jay Café is: 1st Place — Elaine Revlett, 2nd Place — Ruby Rickard. Prayers to these and those who are not able to play at this time, these Ladies are dedicated to keep this event going and if you have an interest in a game of Bridge you can contact the Ladies or call me and I will get you in touch with time and place. Ladies have a great week and look forward to hearing from you next week.
Happy birthday to those I have for this week and the ones for last week will be adding to this article.
Happy birthday goes out to: Lydia Holskey, Mary Ann Lee, Jacob Hampton, Pam Jennings, Jeremy Lee, Jenny Hopkins, Frauline Walker, Elijah Dunn, Justin Adkins, Kenny Lee, Kala Wiggins, Thomas Payton, Jason Ellis, Logan Smith, Bobbie Ann Rickard, Derek Browder, Tiffany Mallory. Hope all of you had a great special day. Here’s wishing Kenneth’s Aunt Lois of California a 101 birthday, she is up around each day.
HOPE ALL OF YOU THAT IS ON THE PRAY LIST AT YOUR CHURCH AND ALL THOSE YOU KNOW THAT IS UNSPOKEN HAS GOD’S TOUCH ON YOU FOR A BLESSED RELIEF. PRAY’S FOR ALL OUR MILITARY MEN AND WOMEN FIGHTING FOR OUR SAFETY AND FREEDOM, PRAY FOR ALL THOSE IN THE HOSPITALS AND THOSE SUFFERING FROM THE LOSS OF A FRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBER. KEEP THESE IN YOUR PRAYERS AND ALWAYS PRAY FOR EACH OTHER.
WITH ALL THE SPORTS EVENTS AND SCHOOL FUNCTIONS STARTING BACK, LET ME HEAR FROM YOU SO WE CAN LET EVERYONE AWARE.
From last week:
I have a praise to share, Monzel is home and doing better each day, he is feeling weak but each day gets him stronger. Still more Doctors appointments and follow ups to make sure everything is going in the right directions. This would not be the case except for all the prayers from so many of you. Thanks and continue to pray for his complete recovery.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list and those that have lost loved ones. Prayers for the families that are suffering through rough times. Pray for Kenneth’s Mother, she has been back in the hospital with pneumonia in both lungs but has been released to a nursing home for rehabilitation and hopeful to get her strength back to be able to return to her assistant living home. She has had a rough few months passed. Pray for Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Sidney Jennings, Eugene and June Davis, Don & Monna Hayes, Jimmie and Joyce Rickard, Holdyn Aldridge, Miles Smith, Susie Bishop and family, Richie and Becky Smith, Kelly Erwin family, Nathan Level, Rhonda Brite, Mary Kipling family, Cathy Owens, Jenny Reno, Larry and Virginia Stewart, family of Helen Henry, Mark Rickard, Jimmy Adams, Bobby Pendley, Easton Browder, Melvin Cabbage, Norvil Zackery, Woody Pickston, JR Ellis, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, James Jones, Jr., Bobby Thomas, George & Joyce Blackburn, Dale Burden, Connie Pruden, Kitty Burden, Doug Miller, Mark Fuller, Gary Deaton, Edna Bates, Leslie Ferguson, all those in the hospitals and nursing homes, Sunny Acres residents, our cities, county, country, and all Military Men and Women, and for each other.
My apologies to the Ladies Bridge Club, the last time they were together was on Dec. 18 and the scores were, 1st Place- Helen Rickard, 2nd Place — Ruby Rickard, congratulations to these and to all the ladies as they get together to enjoy the game they all love. The Club wishes to thank the Blue Jay Café for allowing them to meet each week and play bridge and fellowship together. Happy New Year Ladies and we look forward to hearing from you each week.
Praying for each of you to have a great week and let’s make 2020 a great year for all of us and pray for leaders and those making decisions for all of us to be safe and prosperous in the year to come. God bless!
