What a beautiful Monday morning, everything about this day is great, hope you are agreeing. Hope you had a great past week, seems there is not a lot going on around here and the City. Kenneth and I made a run on Friday to buy yard treatment stuff. Got some lime, weed and feed and while doing this I got an x-large bag of miracle grow potting soil to freshen up all the potted plants for bringing out of storage for the winter. They will need redone to begin the warm air and sunshine of the outdoors. Yea, lots of work but something I enjoy. This morning Kenneth got the tiller out to check the garden area and tilled up the whole thing, getting ready for early planting. Sounds like a plan, huh? We did pickup onion sets, also. Seems we are ready and raring to go. We are so blessed to be able to do this and so thankful.
We attended the 9 a.m. service at Sacramento Baptist on Sunday, so go to be back in house church. Good to see everyone and enjoyed the songs and sermon. There will be a business meeting on Wednesday night, and the month of March is Annie Armstrong Offering month, the church goal is $500 and this helps with the missions abroad.
Sacramento United Methodist is having Celebrate Recovery on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. They are still collecting for the Food Pantry and personal items for the Mary Kendell Home. Also, a reminder of the caps and gloves for the Christmas for Kids in the county, this is a good time to purchase these items as they are on sale everywhere as the stores are reading for spring and summer items. Get these while they last on the shelves.
We are all looking forward to the warm and sunny days ahead but we must be reminded we are still in the winter months, we don’t want to forget we live in Kentucky and anything is possible. Prayers for all those affected by the flooding are the state and in our county. There are several roads closed and you should be very careful and not drive on closed roads. Stay cautious and safe. I have friends in Eastern Kentucky and they say everyone has mentioned not seeing it this bad in many years. A lot of them are my age and that is a long time ago. We will continue to pray for all of them.
Birthdays to share are: Callie Baucum, Eric Rust, Reed Geary, Kaylyn Woodburn, Lynn Lee, Donna Coakley, Eddie Rickard, Tammy Tanner, Tracy Logsdon, Doug Rickard, Teresa Rickard, Stacy Whitmer Littlepage, and all others celebrating this week, hope you have a great day of celebrations.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list and other unmentioned. Prayers for James Jones JR, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Keith and Traci Cissna, Donald Tanner, Donna Coakley, Connie Purden, Kitty Burden, Charlotte Chilcutt, Joann Emery, Clara Johnson, Sharon McLaughlin, Bob Worthington, Bill Jones, Randy Sallee, Tootsie Turley, Emma Logsdon, Julia Divine. Jason Pendley, Lauren Baggett, Jerry & Mandi Sturgill, Sydney Jennnings, Alice Fulkerson, Daren Frost, Penny Vickers Farther-Mr. Pinkston, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Margo Pyewell, Katie Frailley, Brent Sherrod, Ricky Horton family and the Brown family, Mary Edith Johnson, Dean Miller, Mary Dossett, Darlene Hoagland, everyone dealing with the COVID or other illness, a special request for Mrs. Dottie Foster the Mother of Carla Lee Vickery my niece, pray for our Country, Military Men & Women, and unspoken request, and always for each other.
I hope you have a great week, enjoy all the sunshine and warmer temps while they last. DON’T FORGET TO MOVE THE CLOCKS AHEAD ON March 14. SPRING FORWARD! God Bless!
