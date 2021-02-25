Good day to all! Sorry I didn’t get an article in last week’s paper. The main reason was I really didn’t have a lot to tell you. I could have talked about Kenneth holding down the recliner through all of this cold weather. He has this thing about going out in the cold. I think he got the idea when he retired (this was 16 years ago). I tell you this because I was thinking by now he would he have changed by now, don’t you? Well, didn’t happen and I still see him holding that recliner. Oh well, I just told you most of the news I have for this week. I do want to again thank the City workers for the great job they did during the cold and snow. Randy Sallee, Randy Thomas, and Tyler Hutchinson did a great job enduring the cold and cleaning the parking lot and side roads this best they could. Amy and Tiffany worked from home to see that all the business was taking care of taking payments and answering the phone. I am very proud of all them and appreciate them so much.
I hope all of you have been warm and safe through all this winter time, I know most of you know how to get in touch with me and will do my best to see to your need. Always, stay safe. We are getting closer to seeing spring and watching all the spring flowers popping out of the ground. This will a wonderful to sight to all of us. The warm sunshine we are having now is a welcome one. The days are getting longer and on March 14 we spring forward on the time and start enjoying more daytime. I’m as ready as I know you are too.
Not much change in things pertaining to the COVID except the numbers are growing for those with the vaccines and decreasing in the number of new cases. I am thankful for that. To continue in this will quicken the opening of our schools, churches, and restaurants. This will be a happy time for all of us.
Kenneth and I attended church on this past Sunday, and what blessing to see all the church members and hear the great sermon from our seats. I am wanting the combination of both services to come very soon. Then we can join in service with all ages. Of course, we will continue wearing the mask being very cautious. I know all the churches are ready to be all in house services. Keep safe and keep praying.
Birthday wishes go out to Trey Bell. Caleb Johnson, Laryssa Traylor, Grayson Revlett, Ashley Adkins Faith, Cody Bolton, Kiele Everly, Chris Mendyk, Eli Brandon Young, Marc Barnett, Sierra Bolton, Coreta Moody, Happy birthday to each and have a wonderful Day.
The United Methodist Church in Sacramento reminds you, now is a good time to purchase caps and gloves for next year’s Christmas for Kids in our county. Walmart is having a great sale.
Hope all of you had a great Valentine’s Day, I know it past last week but I missed this in my No Article last week, Kenneth I enjoyed celebrating another year being sweethearts, we are so thankful for each year to celebrate. Hope yours was very special.
The list for prayers continues to grow pray for all those on this and all the ones you know of. Asking for special pray this week for Judell Coleman, her Mom and Grandparents, Charlie Strole and Anna, Jerry Hughes, Bob Worthington, Tiffany Tindell, Traci Cissna and Keith, Darlene Bowman, Dean Miller, James Jones Jr, and all the new ones to be added. Keep all these and your prayer list at your church in your thoughts and prayers, those in the hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, all Military Men and Women, our Country, State, County, and Cities.
Have a great week, would love to hear from you Take and God Bless!
(0) comments
