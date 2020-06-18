Welcome to another Monday morning as I write this, moving into the 3rd week of June and the upcoming weekend of FATHERS DAY. Hope you make plans to spend time with your Dad if you are fortunate enough to still have them with you. I lost my Dad 30 years ago and what a huge void it puts in your life, losing a parent is something you never get over, always that day you need to talk to them or just hear their voice. Rejoice and enjoy another celebration of Father’s Day, give thanks for them and let them know how much you love them. Hope it is a special day for you and your Dad.
Another day of in house service at Sacramento Baptist Church. Seem the attendance was up for the early church of ages 60 and above. The message was fulfilling and great to see faces and wave to all that was there. Hope you are able to attend in house with your church family. Hoping, as we move forward during this pandemic, and things are beginning to open, we will be able to worship together. But until then we will do our part in staying safe and protecting each other.
Wednesday night Bible Study as resumed at Sacramento Baptist a 7 p.m. — same rules apply as on Sundays, no food, bring your own drink, and on June 18 is the Women’s Bible Study — 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, same rules apply. On June 21, the church will be opening restrooms — 1 person at a time and you must clean up when finished, supplies will be furnished. Be sure to watch for events, changes and dates in your church bulletins.
We all are sending prayers and safe transition for Brother Michael and Jen Deaton and family to a new location, you were a pleasant asset to our City and you will be missed, also sending a welcome to Brother Mike and Joann McLean to Sacramento and the United Methodist Church.
I enjoyed this from the daughters of Brother Michael and Jen and want to share:
Isabella Deaton, “Thank you all so much for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers; you will always be in mine.”
Trinity Deaton, “I have enjoyed every moment of living in this wonderful, small town. I will miss everyone very much. I have never met such hospitable, kind, and caring people who took me in as if I was just part of the family. Thank you so much for every memory and helping me grow into the person I am today.”
Mara Deaton — “During my time at Sacramento United Methodist church I have met serval amazing people and have made great memories with many of them, I enjoyed getting to know everyone and leaving is going to be very hard. It’s never easy walking away from your home and everything you know. I’m glad I met everyone and spent my most important years here. I’m going to miss every one of you.”
The words of Bro. Michael and Jen say so much of their time here and what a hard thing it to leave Sacramento and all the good people and family they have come to know. We extend a welcome to all of you to come visit and know we will always remember and keep you in our hearts and prayers.
Birthdays to mention go out to; Nancy Nelson, Nikki Gibson, Davanna Jarvis, Jennifer Deaton, Kayleigh Butler, Tammy Smith, Brother Wendell Wood, Ura Mae Jarvis, Serenity Burden Miller, and others celebrating. Hope your day was great.
Happy Anniversary to Dr. Marty and Laryssa Traylor, prayers for a great day and many more.
Remember those on the prayer list and The Lost, Our Nation, Military and families, Law Enforcement, Pastor’s and leaders of McLean County, our church families and leaders, those affected by the pandemic, the unemployed, Dean Miller, Mike Woodburn (surgery on July 1,), Richie and Becky Smith, Don Hayes, Dana and Tim Sinnett, Mark Rickard, Bobby and Rosie Campbell, Kim Rager, Pam Wilcox, Wood Pinkston family, Sherry Galloway, Bobby and Sally Pinkston, Gwen and Gary Allen, Ruth Lucas, Mike Scott, John Laster, Phillip Newman, James Jones,Jr., Brian and Nicole Huff, Rick Dyer, Sidney Clouse, Jerry Lee, George Blackburn, Bobby Thomas, all those you may know and always for each other.
I hope you have a great week, we will have our City Commission meeting today- Monday, June 15 and a Battle Committee meeting Tuesday June 15, I will update you next week as to the outcome of both. Enjoy FATHER’S DAY and the rest of the week, God Bless
Just received a bit of “GOOD” news, former employee of City of Sacramento, Bobby Morris and wife Debbie became the great-grandparents of two boys on Sunday. Their granddaughters gave birth to boys on the same day. They are all doing well and we send congratulations to the proud parents and the overjoyed great-grandparents. God bless all of you.
