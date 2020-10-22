Hello again, and hope your all doing good. I was out early this morning to meet with a Gradd employee refreshing our minds about the COVID 19, and how it has affected our city and our people. Seems things change regarding this virus daily. I am happy to tell you, Sacramento is somewhat ahead of the game on making our employees and all of you safe as possible. As your Mayor, I hope the changes we have had to make were not an inconvenience to any of you. The closing of the lobby and rule to wear a mask, to me, has been very successful and helpful in keeping all of us safe. I will not continue to talk about this because I know all of you have heard more than our share about this virus, I just want you all to be aware, our employees, commissioners, and myself, put all of your safety first and foremost. I ask if you have an idea or suggestion that might make a difference, please share it with us. Again, my thoughts and prayers are for all of you that have had this virus, or had a loved one experience the realms of this or loss of a loved one or friend. We all know this is serious and all the prayers we get are being felt. Today I learned our counties numbers of cases are rising and forcing the decision to return the schools to all virtual beginning on Tuesday through next Monday. Watch the news for an update if it returns to in-person classes or stay virtual for another week. Let’s pray for the number of cases to fall instead of rising.
I guess looking at the weather we are realizing we are now in the fall season. Thanks to all of that commented and liked my Facebook post of my flowers, the mums, zinnias, and other fall colors. Not sure if the farmers need this rain, but I know my flowers and newly planted trees appreciate it. Kenneth is enjoying some down time from mowing twice a week. I think he will enjoy even more when the mowing and weed-wacking season is over. I will be nice he wear that recliner out more and enjoy all the many reruns of Gun Smoke, Virginia, and the Walton’s. He never tires of these and I’m sure he watches them over and over trying to see the entire show, a lot of naps happen while they on. Having said that, I have to say , he is a good worker when needed.
We had a good service at Sacramento Baptist on Sunday, and we are going to try for an outside service on Sunday Oct. 26 as to have all the congregation together again. Depending on the weather, bring a chair, mug of coffee, tea or other drink, and maybe a throw to keep warm. Forecast looks promising but we all know that can change. Brother Wendell will update us on Friday. Pray for a good and the chance to see everyone for this service.
Not much happening in our city or county. The preparations for Halloween are underway, our churches (Sacramento) will be having the Trunk-N-Treat in the parking lots from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Everyone will be following the State and county guidelines. We know the kiddos love the Halloween holiday, as well as most adults, we are hoping for a good time and safety first. Following the Trunk-N-Treat, there will be a drive-in movie at Meyer Creek Park in Calhoun. There will no concessions but should be a fun time for all. The exact time will be posted by the County Judge Executive. Watch for it in this week’s paper and on Face Book and other news media announcements.
The pray list is continuing to grow longer each week, we all need prayers and here is what I have for a list this week. JAMES Jones,Jr, Myrtle Parm, Jerry Hughes and Vickie, Keith Wiggins, George & Joyce Blackburn, Martha Tucker, Donna Coakley, Kaye Devine, Ed Hart, Layrssa Traylor, Connie Purden, Rick Dryer, Bill Bates, Sherry Galloway, Ernie Fulcher and family, Priar family, Rodney Phillis family, Alice Fulkerson, Kenneth Ray, Tony Rickard, Maxine Woodburn’s sister-in-law, Dean Miller, Dana and Timothy Sinnett, Ricky Horton, Marvin Crowley, my brother-in-law, Jimmy Campell, Debbie Dun, Mike Woodburn, our churches and pastors, our Country, State, county, and Cities, June Davis, Etta McLain, Lori Beals, Kelly and Sharon Thurman, and always for each other.
A big shout out to all of you that expressed missing the Sacramento News in the McLean Newspaper. I have told a few I will continue an article every now and then, Sometime I have something to share or I think might be of interest, like some dates from the churches or if by chance I get an email or phone of something to share. Her are birthdays I received this week to mention: Brother Mike McLean, Ronnie Burden, Dakota Jarvis, Mathew Gaia, Chelsea Capps, Brook Hall, A.J. Scott, Tim Sinnett, Brant Smith, and a Happy Anniversary to Stacy & Greta Lannum. Wish all these and those you know a Happy Special Day.
Sacramento Methodist will hopefully start back their Breakfast and Sunday school on 11/8.
Here’s wishing all of you a safe and healthy week and God’s blessing for each of you.
