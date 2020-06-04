Good morning and here we are in the beginning of June and into the half way of the 2020. What a year of remembering, and a year of how do we forget. I feel so blessed to live in a small community and to care for each other the way we do. We are there for our neighbors, no matter the need. Say a prayer each day of thankfulness for what we share for each other. Not that it can’t happen but the world around us is full of bitterness and hate, let’s continue to pray it stays away from our town. Hope all of you had a good week, I’m sorry my article was left out of the last weeks paper, I missed the Memorial Day weekend deadline. Folks, please stay safe and let’s do our part to protect each other from this virus and move forward to helping each other avoid this pandemic.
I must say our city has went above and beyond to follow all the rules placed upon us and did all we can do to spare each other, family and friends alike. WE are starting to phase in some normal for all of us but we still need to do all we can to protect each other. Yesterday was out first day of in house service at Sacramento Baptist, the split of the services on Sunday morning seems to have went as planned. It was so special to see those that were there and the chance to wave hello, a great sermon by Brother Wendell and sharing in song was a treat. Prayers for moving forward in all our churches and being blessed to attend the House of God. Next week I should have this prayer list and share this need with all of you and the bulletin with upcoming dates and events. I will share that with you.
This is a sad/happy note from Brother Michael Deaton of Sacramento United Methodist church, on May 24, in-person worship resumed at 11 a.m. in the House Worship Center, everyone was happy to be back in worship again. They continue to move forward, and gauge response to the “re-opening” of worship for people to attend, if the numbers continue to get higher. There will be continuing of worship online via of Facebook live. As many of you know, there will be a transition in leadership taking place at Sacramento UMC on June 21 will be Bro. Michael’s last Sunday with us (barring a resurgence of the COVID 19 pandemic) and will be welcoming your new pastor Bro. Mike McLean on Sunday June 28. Let’s all pray for this transition for both parties and prays for the new locations each family will make. The Deaton family will be greatly missed and a new welcome of the coming family. There is so much more information and changes in your news bulletin from the church. With restrictions starting to lift and accessibility becoming more available, there is a need to consider how to bring the food bank into a viable ministry during this time, if you would to help in the process of getting this ministry restarted, please let it known. The food bank is almost empty now, so once we start gathering together again, consider bringing something to donate. Dates to remember: Ad Board in the House, June 14, 6 p.m., Bro. Michael’s last Sunday June 21, Moving day for pastors, June 23, Bro. Mike Mclean’s first Sunday service, July 5, OneWorship 11 a.m. in House Worship Center, Aug. 23, Everyone’s birthday celebrations (planned).
I will continue to report on all the churches activities as they become available to me.
From the family of Coleman Stroud, “The Coleman Stroud family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for all the out pouring of love and support received in the form of food, cards, flowers, kind words, and prayers was truly amazing. A special thank you for donations to the Sacramento Methodist Church, the Sacramento Fire Department, and Sacramento Masonic Lodge in Coleman’s honor. This was so appreciated by his family and the organizations.
A special bit to share, today marks the 10 year anniversary for Tiffany Stringer, Sacramento Water Clerk and the 14th wedding anniversary for her and Jason Stringer, congratulations and thank you for all your service and a great job you do for our City and myself as the Mayor. Love you and enjoy all this celebrating.
The Battle of Sacramento Committee will be meeting on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Battle Pavilion, please wear a mask and bring a lawn chair to allow us to comply with the social distancing. See you there.
Birthdays to mention are: Braxton Baucum, Clint Patterson, Jason Stringer, Landon Stringer, Adalyn Woosley, Michelle Patterson, Dena Gaia, Lorna Sue Pierce, Darlene Edmonds, Barbara Ramburger, Frank Leslie, Peggy Proctor Willis, Tracy Bell, Benjamin Duvall, John Callis, Jean Sisk, Marshall Riddle, David Shultz, Les Riley, MaeKenzie Campbell, Kim Crisp Wells, Deane Burdette, Vicky Johnson, Mike Muster, Becky Baker, Karla Brown Humphrey , and all others celebrating, each of you enjoy your day.
Happy Anniversary to Lynn and Wanda Lee, Jeremy and Holly Lee, Jon Mike and Cathy Dossett, wishing you many more and God Bless.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church, prayers go out to the family of Les “Chieco” Burden, all those impacted by COVID-19, either by sickness or economic, Mike and Joann McLean, the family of Brother Michael Deaton, Dan Huck, Jay Smith, John Goff, Jerry Lee, Sidney Clouse, Rick Dyer, Brian and Nicole Huff, all our churches and pastors, everyone suffering the loss of a loved one or friend, Melvin and Kathrine Cabbage, Dean Miller, Scott Campbell, Jimmy Campbell, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, the Aldridge family, Mark Rickard, and all others you know. God bless all of you and prayers for our country, Military Men & Women, and peace and good will for all.
From last week: Here’s hoping everyone had a great Memorial Day weekend. We are so blessed for the beautiful beginning of summer weekend. When I said summer I mean it has it us with a blaze. Kenneth and I spent the long weekend with our daughter in Franklin, Tn. WE had a great time, saw our grandchildren and great-grands. I hope you enjoyed being with family as well. I’m sure all of you with pools enjoyed having the water warming up and a lot of sunshine to soak up all that vitamin D. Hope you paced the time in the sun and no skin burns.
WE were sorry for missing the drive-in church at Sacramento Baptist. If all goes as planned the church will be open this Sunday, May 31, for in house service. The plan for the time of worship is ages 60 and above at 9am, doors opening at 8:45, 59 and below worship is 10:30am, doors opening at 10:15. Glad to see this happening and watch your church for date and time.
Glad to see, also places opening up phases at a time, seems I have forgotten where I can go and where I can’t. Crazy to have to watch the news to find out what store I can go to or where it’s open for dining out. I’m glad so many places were available for drive thru and delivery. Keep praying for us to get back to what we know as normal or learn the new normal.
A great praise to share, city superintendent Robert Lindsey’s wife was quarantined waiting the results of the COVID test and happy for the results, negative. We are happy for this and to all the others out there, friends or family, to get the same results if you were tested. God is good. We are so glad to have back at work. For the month of June, Sacramento Commission meeting will be held at the new fire department, June 15 at 4:30 pm, this is in keeping with the distancing and the public is invited. We plan to look at this location for a while before opening city hall fully. I am looking at June 1 to open the lobby but with some restrictions, please wear a mask and be considerate of others and not gather in the lobby for socializing. We will, as their saying, get through this together. And I want to thank all the residents of Sacramento for so patiently complying with the rules we were giving to stay safe. I know all of you are the best, just wanted to let you I feel so lucky and pleased with our City and the workers for doing so without complaining. THANK YOU ALL!!
Again congratulations to all the graduating classes of McLean County, best wishes to you for a bright future. Know real news when school will convene in our county, just watch the paper and news as it is posted.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list and all those you know, pray for all the front line workers and hospital staff, doctors, nurses, first responders, care takers and all those that have been affected by this virus in any way. Just let all of remember God is in control of all of us and will see us through.
So saddened at the loss of Mrs. Peggy Ball, Sherri Kemper’s mother, and Ms. Frances Fentress Eades, grandmother of Lori Beals, our thoughts and prayers for these families. At this time we are also sending a lot of hugs for each of you.
To all others who have lost a friend or loved one, thoughts and prayers your way.
Happy birthday to Brenda Peveler, Tracy Bell, Cathy Dossett, Kitty Elaine Gibson, Michelle Patterson and to all others celebrating, Hope you had a great day.
Happy anniversary goes out to Jimmy & Donella Igleheart, Greg & Teresa Rickard, and Donald & Brenda Igleheart. Congratulations to each couple and prayers for many more.
Seems there is not a lot to write about that is not a repeat of all the news media, my wish and pray for all of you, is to keep the faith and we are for certain, God will get us through this. Have a great week and stay safe.
