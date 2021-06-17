Once again I am writing to our great city. Hope all of you are doing great. Just a brief comment again to give a shot out to our city workers, yes, I have already done this but since then they have repaired three more leaks and for the moment, there are none to note. That is why it is a brief mention, not to push the issue. As a county endeavor, there is a lot of thought process and work going into try and come to an understanding as to why this happening and how to take care of the problem. I have a lot of confidence in all those involved to be assured and assure all of you, we will see this worked out.
I have had a week of not feeling will, and it seems to continue to stay with me in the beginning of this week. With the meds and shot of steroid, I expected to be much better but I have a cough that seems to just stay with me. The heat and humidity has not helped matters either. I have been staying close to the A/C because if not, it is tough. Asking for prayers to get through this and back to being my active self.
So glad Tiffany and Jason, the boys Landon and Noah, and Kathy Perry, sister of Jason had a great time Disney world this past week. Glad, also, they are home safe and ready for rest. Glad to have Tiffany back at City Hall. We all missed you.
Have been excited about returning to one service church, but have missed the past 2 weeks, out of town and sick, praying to be back seeing everyone this upcoming Sunday at Sacramento Baptist Church.
Sacramento United Methodist church has begun Sunday school every Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. Continue to check your bulletin for upcoming events and happenings. You can check all this out on the Facebook group or the website, https://sumc-sacramento,faithlifesites.com/
Also, I must commend all those of you that helped in the search of Ms. Molly. Mary Dossett and family was on vacation when Molly decided to check out our city and couldn’t find her way back home. So for several she was living in the wild until good friends didn’t give up. Bobby Walker sent a drone out in search in the high grassy fields we had been looking. Sure enough, he spotted and her short legs trying to find her way in fields behind Cheri and Guy Ogliby’s and Bobby Thomas farms. After 3 or 4 days, Molly was a little scratched up, tired and hungry and spent the night safe and sound at home. Just shows how great little town is, we care!!
A reminder for all: free summer meals, kids 18 and under eat free, No registration is required. Grab & Go Weekly meal pickup Sites. Thursday only, June 3 through July 26. No meal pickup July 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 pm. Locations; Calhoun Baptist Church — 315 Main St. 270-273-3645 — Livermore Baptist Church — 611 Hill St — 270-278-2300 — Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church — 40 Lyons Lane — 270-736-5176 — Meal Kits include 7 breakfast meals, 7 lunches & 1 gallon Milk each week per child. Save these dates and locations.
Birthdays to mention last week and this: Karla Humphrey, Carrie Walker, Tracey Barnett, Ashley Crocker, Glenna Yewell, Barbara Wiggins, Alex Evans, Dorothy Jones ,Stacy Lannan, Nancy Nelson, Jake Logston, Nikki Gibson, Nikki Christian, Noah Foe, Landon Stringer, Jason Stringer, Kayleigh Butler, Tammy Smith, Brother Wendell Wood, and any others celebrating I may have missed. Hope each had a special day. Happy Birthday all.
Happy Anniversary Les & Lisa Riley, Kenny & Brenda Lee, Brian & Amanda Crick, Mack & Debbie Scott, hope your day was blessed and many more.
The prayer list is continue to grow each week. Prayers for James Jones, Jr., Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Keith Wiggins, Connie Purden, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Sharon McLaughlin, Kaye & Todd Devine, Shirley Roberts, Kim Howard, Judell Coleman, Connie Bennett, John Taylor, John Miller, Rita Tooley, Bobby Shanks, Dean Miller, Jimmy Campbell, myself(Betty Howard), all those unspoken, all the churches, Pastors and families, our Nation, all Military Men & Women, our States, Counties, and Cities. Continue prayers for each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.