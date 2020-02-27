Hello on this last Monday of the month. Hope you are all doing good, seems I’m hearing so much about the flu and other upper respiratory or pneumonia. My pray is for these conditions go away and everyone is well again. It is so scary when we hear about the corona virus and all the unknown that is there, please be careful and as we all know a good preventive is washing our hands. I have used so much of the sanitizers I have no oil left in my hands, but if that is what it takes, so be it. Just be alert and careful.
Just a little FYI, Kenneth got the kitchen painted plus all the wood work and back entrance door. Hats off to him, and sure is appreciated. WOO WOO !!!! Now he is looking forward to being outside and know more inside honey do’s.
Hope your weeks begins on a good note. Always a lot to do and time is moving so fast, it seems impossible to catch up. Today is the Sacramento Commission meeting beginning at 4:30, yes it will have come and gone by the time you are reading this, but another reminder to come, it is your meeting and we are there to meet the needs of the people. Any suggestions from you will be appreciated, mark your calendar for the 3rd. Monday of each month at 4:30. Bring those ideas to the commission.
Great day at Sacramento Baptist church on Sunday, this was the Sunday of the month of February for the after morning service and the Soup lunch following with a service following. A great message by Barry Ellis on “Who are we” very interesting and testing. Beginning of March will be the Building and grounds Committee meeting, Deacon meeting, Choir practice, Kid’s Club, students evening worship, and the calendar committee. Pray for a revival beginning March 22 — 25, with Bro. Barry Fields leading the worship, Bro. Steve O’Neal leading the message in songs, everyone is encouraged to attend. The March Soup lunch will be announced.
Sacramento United Methodist Church requesting if you did not get your pictures made for the new up-coming church directory and would still like to or would like to submit a picture for the director, let Jen Deaton know very soon. The emergency food Bank will be open again on Thursday Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., please donate to this when possible. Monetary donations are always welcomed. Owensboro District Youth Rally will be held on this Saturday, Feb. 29 at Kentucky Wesleyan College from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, worship, a special guest speaker, Cameron Mills (former UK Basketball player, and a member of the 1998 National Championship team). The church is still on the lookout for hats and gloves, if purchased now, you should find great bargains.
Birthdays for this week include: Jerry Lee, Joan Hart, Logan Patterson, Kiele Everly, Chris Mendyk, Brandon Young, Marc Barnett, Sierra Bolton, Randy Pendley ,our son in heaven, Kenneth, II. Hope all you enjoy your special day. A VERY SPECIAL WISH TO MRS. EMMA PATTERSON TURNING 101 AND STILL GOING STRONG.
The Ladies Bridge club scores for Feb.19th at Blue Jay Café: 1st Place — Helen Rickard, 2nd Place — Ruby Rickard. Congratulations to these and hope all of you have a great week and look forward to hearing from you next week.
The prayer list continues to grow each week, prayers for Tiffany Stringer and family (glad your well and back to work), the family of Terry Ball, Doug and Mary Lou Rickard, Monzel Slinker, Youlanda Campbell, Eugene Davis (in the hospital), Melvin Cabbage, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Eddie Hopgood, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Carol Rickard, Dean Miller, Don & Monna Hayes, Richie & Becky Smith, Miles Smith, James Jones,Jr., all those in the Nursing homes, in hospitals, the unspoken, all the ones on your prayer list at your church, Bobby Thomas, Riverside residents, Sunny Acres residents and all the workers and caregivers. Pray for all these and those you know and for each other.
