Hello and welcome to the first week of March, 2020. Spring is nearing, and I know all of you are as exciting as I am. We have sure been blessed with a mild winter it has just seemed a very long one. I have looked at the knock-out roses and they are budding out and the tulips and daffodils are about ready to bloom, and I’m somewhere around they have already. Kenneth says each, “getting closer to mowing season each day”. He has worked this weekend taking down an old fence and replacing it, I helped him on Friday, then our son-in-law helped him finish up on Saturday. That was very much appreciated by both of us. Hopeful we can get the remainder of the fence complete real soon. We enjoyed our daughter and son-in-law visiting us this weekend, we had a great time.
Hope your week has been good and productive, all in all a good one with some sunshine on both days. When the sun is shining, I know we all feel much better. Hope all of are taking much caution when out and about, if traveling at all, no matter the source of travel, be careful! This virus is spreading very fast and the unknown of it is very disturbing for all. Prayers for all that are effected in any way with this and prayers they will find a treatment and cure real soon.
A great sermon at Sacramento Baptist at Sunday service, Bible Study on the Book of James begins on Wednesday, March 2 at 11 a.m. and each week following, be in prayer for a Revival beginning on March 22-25, with Bro. Barry Fields leading in worship and Bro. Steve O’Neal leading in song, everyone is invited and bring a friend.
Sacramento United Methodist Church Bible study resumes this week on Wed. March 4 at 6 p.m. Methodist Women will meet on Monday, March 3 at 6 p.m., all women invited and encouraged to attend. Emmanus -Style worship will be on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the House worship center. Worship, Communion, Message, Discussion & Desserts, open for any and all to come worship. The emergency food bake will be open again on Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Donations still needed and appreciated. The Youth sponsored potato bake will be held after the 11 a.m. worship on Sunday, March 15. Potato bar with all the toppings, free lunch donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to the youth group. Watch the bulletins for upcoming events.
A REMINDER: MOVE YOUR CLOCKS FORWARD THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!
The Ladies Bridge Club of Blue Jay Café met on Feb. 26 with winners for the day being, 1st Place — Ruby Rickard, 2nd Place — Lee Randolph. Congratulations Ladies and prayers for all those that are unable to play this past week, hope all of you are feeling better and able to play this week.
The City is back to its regular monthly meeting time, THE 3RD MONDAY OF THE MONTH AT 4:30 p.m. Make a note and come when you can, everyone welcome.
Not a lot to report for this week, just hoping to hear from you soon with events to share or happenings in your life or special days of family and friends. Congratulations to the opening of Bridge View Pizzeria in Island. Be sure to check it out, we are now blessed to have them and Natalie’s on Main serving pizza and other great foods, check these out and let’s support our Cities as they strive to bring us choices of dining out closer to home.
Birthdays to mention go out to: Tony Logsdon, Nash Lee, Bobby Wells, Danny Johnson, Walker Chilcut, Donna Coakley, Bob Jennings, Debby Wlihite, Sarah Burrough, Teresa Rickard, Tracy Logsdon, and all others celebrating this week. Email or text me and I will give them a grand mention.
Please continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and all those unspoken. Prayers request for all the Pastors and their family, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Dean Miller, Ruth Lucas, Mary Lou & Doug Rickard, Jaci Christian, Carol Rickard, Valerie Smith, Katy Priar, June & Eugene Davis, Rosie Campbell, Camille Ariess, Norvil Zackery, Ray Green, Gary Browder, Gary Browder, Terry Ball family, Jeff Dale Mattingly, Emma Patterson, Mike Oates, Susie Bishop. Miles Smith, Nathan Level, Jacob Rickard, Jessie Smith, Kenny Bicikett, Kim Rager, Kaye Devine, Chloe Burden, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Don & Monna Hayes, Alice Fulkerson, Courtney & Taylor Powell, Ronnie Cartwright, James Jones,Jr., Myrtle Parm, Troy Thomas, Martha Tucker, Keith Cissna, Ann Igleheart, Kylie Woodburn, Charlie & Edna Bates, Dale Burden, Kyle Hicks, Bobby Thomas, Sheila & Doug Stewart, all those in the hospital, nursing homes, all the nurses and care-givers, our Country, County, and Cities, all our Military Men & Women and always for each other.
Have a great week and enjoy all the sunshine we receive and God Bless.
Reach me at howard7066@bellsouth.net or 859-797-3413 or home 270-736-9161. Be safe.
