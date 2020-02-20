Happy Presidents Day and for those that don’t have to work today, enjoy! For those of you that are at work, have a great day. I am so looking forward to spring time and able to get outdoors, I can hear you agreeing, it seems winter has been here for so long, I get it, the weather has not been that bad, it’s just cloudy and gloomy too often. I know we all need the sunshine and a little warmer temperatures. Kenneth and I have taken advantage of having to be indoors and here’s the follow up, we got the kitchen painted and today we are finishing up on the woodwork, got most done but thought we would do some other rooms while we are in the process. It is just keeping him motivated while I can.
Hope you’re enjoying the beginning of a new week. I just my calendar and there are several meetings to attend this week, this is the normal and then hopeful next week if a free one. Sacramento Baptist women have been cleaning the kitchen and asking for help to put it all back together, I need to make the effort for that since I wasn’t available to help in the clean. Had a great sermon on Sunday and here are some dates for you to remember and attend if possible, This Sunday, Feb.23rd will this month’s Soup lunch following the morning service, followed by round table service and choir practice. Feb. 26 is Mid- Week service at 7pm. Be in prayer for a Revival beginning March 22-25, Brother Barry Fields will be leading the worship and Brother Steve O’Neal leading in song, come join, everyone is invited to attend. The church is encouraging all to send cards of encouragement to Miles Smith, 337 Hwy 144, and Owensboro, Ky. 42303. We all need this at times in our lives. Also, pray for Brother Carson Bevil and send a card to c/o Magnolia Village, 1381 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, Ky. 42104.
Don’t forget, it is almost that time again, spring forward the clocks, on March 7.
Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian will be having the LCWM meeting on Feb.24 at 6:30pm. It was announced the cookie exchange was a great hit, everyone enjoyed it very much.
A reminder of the Emergency Food Bank at Sacramento United Methodist Church is the 2nd & 4th Thursday of each month from 10am — 12noon. There are specific foods needed but will accept most anything. The biggest need is Kool-Aid, sugar, instant oatmeal, Natural Valley Oats & Honey bars, Bran flakes, Cheerios, frosted flakes, pop tarts, cans of soup, canned meat (tuna, spam, salmon, chicken), spaghetti, and spaghetti sauce, cans of vegetables (corn, green beans,etc), applesauce, mac-n-cheese, crackers, peanut butter and jelly.
The Help Office in Livermore is in need of these items: soap, towels, blankets, etc. They are also in need of workers to help, it would be a wonderful opportunity to give love to the community and your neighbors. The church is always collecting for the Charity Fund, these monies are used to help people with utility bills in McLean County.
The Ladies Bridge Club at Blue Jay Café met on Feb.12 and the winners were: 1st Place — Elain Revlett, 2nd Place — Ruby Rickard, congratulations ladies and look forward your results each week. Hope each of you have a good week and all of you stay well and safe.
Happy birthday goes out to: Dawn Marie Woodruff, Mischelle Nelson, Jason Keplinger, Trey Bell, Caleb Johnson, Laryssa Traylor, Greta Lannum, Jerry Lee, Trent Redfern, Grayson Revlett, Emma Patterson (101 years young), Ashley Faith, Cody Bolton, and all others celebrating their special day.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list and all those unspoken. Pray for Youlanda Campbell, Mary Lou & Doug Rickard, Dean Miller, Tony & Carol Rickard, Richie & Becky Smith, Miles Smith, Don & Monna Hayes, Lin & Freda Stringer, Mike Dunning, Jimmy Adams, Doug Hicks family, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Tate Ellis, Lance & Nicole Taylor, Pam Brown, Camilla Ariss, Macy Jo Rickard, Jenny Reno, and all the residents at Riverside Manor, Chloe Burden, Myrtle Parm, Troy Thomas, Glenn Ellis, Billy Thomas, Glenn Dunn, Billy McDowell, Darlene Hoagland, Ted Walker, Megan Miller, The Tanner family, Eddie Hopgood, Ted Tooley, Holly Igleheart, Mary Williams, Kay Creager, Allie Rickard, James Jones,Jr, Martha Tucker, Donna Corbit, Wayne Stovall, Keith Wiggins, Donna Coakley, George & Joyce Blackburn, bobby Thomas, Kitty Burden, Kaye Devine, Gary Deaton, Leslie Frerguson, Edna & Charlie Bates, our country, county, and cities. Prays for all in hospitals, Sunny Acres residents, all our Military Men & Women and for each other.
I hope you have a good week, a reminder of the new Pizza place in Island, check it out. It is located in little mall beside the Island Bridge and God’s House of Hope. Keep all those effected by the closing of the Sacramento Pharmacy in your prayers and hopeful you find suitable locations for the medicine needs, prayers for the Greg Henry family that their lives will be more settled and prosperous. Everyone be safe and God Bless!
