Well, another rainy, cloudy Monday morning. I hope to stay in and get some things accomplished around the house, we are getting ready to paint the kitchen and so much to move out of the way. Why and how do we collect so much? I have a lot of glass ware (2 hutches full) and all must be taken out and able to move them. It is a work in progress and I’m sure in one of these articles I will tell you, “It’s done!” Of, course Kenneth is excited, he has to prime the walls, the color now is grey and red and the new color is called “Milk Toast, a beige (neutral color), wish me luck and he don’t harm me.
Hope all is well with all of you, we got word this weekend, Kenneth’s Mother will be returning to her assistant living home, after being gone, in the hospital twice and in a rehab nursing home. She has sure had a rough time, but we’re blessed to day she is doing better and hopeful to get back to her normal ways. Continue to pray for her.
Great day at Sacramento Baptist Church on Sunday, great message and hope you enjoyed the same at your church. Some dates to remember on upcoming events: Feb.16th Sunday morning service and Lord’s Supper, Feb. 16, Kid’s club, Students and evening worship at 6 p.m. Feb.19 and Midweek service at 7 p.m., Feb. 20 Women’s Bible study, 6 p.m., Feb.23 Soup lunch following morning worship.
Sacramento United Methodist begins the General Conference Information Meeting, led by the delegation members on Tuesday, Feb.18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Settle Memorial’s Sheppard’s Center. More information to come, mark your calendars and invite your congregations, all are welcome. The Owensboro District Youth Rally will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Kentucky Wesleyan College from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, worship, and special guest speaker, Cameron Mills (former UK Basketball player, member of 1998 National Championship Team. Continue to look for deals on the hats and gloves for the Christmas for Kids, catch them on sale.
February dates and happenings for Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, on Feb. 16, Men’s Prayer breakfast 8 a.m., Cookie Exchange, Feb.16 at 6 p.m., bring your favorite cookies to share, Sunny Acres Trip, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., and the LCWM Meeting will be on Feb.24th at 6:30 pm. Save these dates and attend when possible. The Church extends Christian Sympathy to the families of Jeannie Southard, Mr. Russell Yewell and Anna McElwain.
Here are the scores for the Ladies Bridge Club held at Blue Jay Café on each Wednesday, these are from Feb. 5. 1st Place — Ruby Rickard, 2nd Place — Bonnie Boyken. Congratulations to these winners and so glad to the name, “Bonnie Boyken” among this list. We are so happy and we know thankful that she is back at the Bridge table. All of you have a great week and we’ll continue prayers for each of you and for those still able to come join in the fun. God bless each of you.
As you know the talk of the Sacramento Pharmacy closing is still being heard. I understand someone will be there for 30 days to help all of us fine new pharmacies or any help you may new with your medications. We can’t stress enough what an impact this is having on all of us, but we must support Greg and continue to pray for things to improve for his business in Central City and I’m sure we will all manage to continue to receive our needed meds. Again, thanks to Gregg and the staff at our local pharmacy for all the help and support we have received over the past seven years of service to us. Good luck and God bless you and your family.
This Friday, Feb. 14, is Valentine Day, and I wish all you SWEETHEARTS a very special day, hope you share it with that special sweetheart in your life, I look forward to spending my 51 years with my man, Kenneth Howard. Love you More!
Happy birthdays for this week and the ones on my late list: Jennifer Payton, Clayton Evans, Sarah West, Edwina Brown, Glenda Stroud, Kelsey Rea Woodburn, Tanner Marks, Betty Smith, and for all those not mentioned, Happy Birthday.
Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!
There are so many prayer request and we hope each of you are touched by prayer and feeling much better soon, continue to pray for Glenna Yewell and family, Bro. Al Johnson, Jamie Moore, Woody Pinkston, Jerry Knight, Glenn Ellis, Helen Henderson, Billy Thomas, Glenn Dunn, Billy McDowell, Doug and Marquita Miller, Steven Payton, Troy Thomas, Ted Tooley, Linda Payton, Eddie Hopgood, the Tanner family, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, George & Joyce Blackburn, Connie Purden, Charlie Bates, Kylie Woodburn, Hayden Gray, Kay Owens, Kyle Hicks, Gwen Burden, Keith Wiggins, James Jones,Jr, Dean Miller, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Doug & Mary Lou Rickard, Mark Rickard, Richie & Becky Smith, Ruth Lucas, Jimmie & Joyce Rickard, Brooks Price, Alice Fulkerson, Virginia Barnett, Jaden Dukes, Brooke Leachman, Scharlett Aldridge and family, Sharon Miller, Sharon McLaughlin, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Don & Monna Hayes, those in hospitals and nursing homes, our Country, County, and Cities and all the official that have been elected to serve, may they do for all the right reason and pleasing to God and not Man. Remember all those facing difficulties and for each other.
Hope you have a good week, the Sacramento Commission meeting and open to all is Feb. 24, the fourth Monday this month in honor of Presidents Day on Feb. 17, our March meeting will take us back to the third Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Come help us learn from you. God Bless!
