WOW! How about Mother Nature cleansing our land. That was a lot of rain here, Kenneth just read his rain gauge read 5 inches. Watching the news this morning it depends on where you live, on the Davis/McLean county line was showing 8.4 inches. Kenneth and I was in Nashville for the weekend, beautiful weather, sunny, hot and humid. We left there on Sunday before lunch, traveled home via me- 65 thru Bowling Green and when arrived at the state line the rain began. Traveling at speed of 75 mph to 40 and below just to see what was in front of us. This continued all the way to the WK parkway, stopped thru Central City and when we arrived it started again for another 30 to 45 minutes. We were blessed and happy to be home safe. Same goes for all of you, hoping and praying everything is good your way. No doubt the famers are not saying the same, praying it will dry up soon enough to save the crops.
Kenneth and I had a great time visiting with daughter, Kelly, and her family. We always enjoy being with them and the time we have there to see them, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always a nice visit.
Sorry for missing out on services at Sacramento Baptist, we know we missed a great message from Bro. Wendell, and seeing all of you for the early morning service. Prayers for all the church family, I don’t have the prayer list but sending request for all those on the pray list and all those you know. Hope each of you have a great week and hope to see you this Sunday.
The same goes for Sacramento Methodist and Cumberland Presybterian, hoping for soon to have their bulletins coming my way. Prayers to all of you and congratulation to the new pastor at the Methodist Church, Bro. Mike McLean and his wife, Joann. Everyone give them a great welcome to our city, prayers for a great transition as they settle in to a new beginning.
I’m hearing that more things are opening up for meetings, the Sacramento Masonic Lodge and the Order of Eastern Star in Sacramento and surrounding counties and cities. We have not received the guide lines and restrictions but will be glad to meet again and see those we have not seen since February meeting. Prayers for the schools, churches and other events to be able to meet together real soon, and more restrictions lifted. Having said that, we will still use the social distancing rule to keep everyone safe. I will have more information for meetings that will resume in July.
I hope everyone voted, sounds like the numbers were definitely up this primary election for the State of Kentucky. That is a great sign we all care about our state and want what’s best for all. Continue to pray for this COVID virus to begin leaving our country and everyone affected will be healed and our land begin to heal.
The Ladies Bridge Club met again last week, playing at Ms. Helen Rickard’s home. The winners were: 1st Place-Lee Randolph, 2nd Place-Helen Rickard. Congratulations to these and glad to see they are meeting once again. Continue to pray for those not able to play at this time and prayers for Ruby Rickard.
I’m hoping some of you are taking advantage of the Pocket Park/Walking trail in Sacramento across from City Hall. This is still a work in progress, weather is a factor in completing this, we want to add the benches and picnic tables, plant a couple of trees, and maybe some flowers. Any ideas from you will be appreciated. Please enjoy this.
Happy birthday goes out to: Hunter Beals, Wenona Foe, Elizabeth Clouse, Allison Howard, Damon Goss (nephew), Angie Rickard Stewart, Doug Stewart, Milissa Williams, Susan Grace, Mary Edith Johnson, Mara Deaton and all others celebrating this week, have a great day.
Happy anniversary to Keith and Tracie Cissna, prayers for a wonderful day and many more.
Sacramento City Commission meeting well be held on July, 20 at the Sacramento Fire Department at 4:30 p.m. the public is invited.
Please continue to pray for all of friends and families in our county, cities, country, and all those first responders, and those affected in any way with this pandemic and troubles in our country. Pray for each other and God Bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.