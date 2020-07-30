Good Monday morning, the last week of July. Times just goes by so quickly, I hope you are doing great, maybe we are about to get some relief from all the hot and humidity. I know this past week has been dangerously hot, Kenneth is working putting up a fence in our back yard and I have been checking on him to take a lot of breaks and drink plenty. Seems he works in the hottest part of the day, but he says it is hot no matter the time. He is that way, when he starts a project, he don’t stop until it’s finished. This is a lengthy project, he is building a shadow-box fence and it takes a lot of time. He ordered the fence panels the first of July and has been told they cannot give him a delivery date. He checked around and found the material to build it himself. We would have been happy either way, but the shadow-box is very pretty for both sides. He will get it done, but I want him to pace himself.
I hope everyone had a good week, I’m hearing there will be some steps backwards concerning the virus. I know you are all praying as myself, they will find a vaccine for this soon. The huge number of cases and deaths are growing each day. I hope you are doing everything possible to avoid catching this, but I know we are doing what we can and pray for our family and friends. I could say a lot more on how I feel, but will not to stay politically correct. I’m like all of you, I have my own opinions and that is what they are, “my opinions”
Not a lot has changed here in Sacramento, we are trying to complete the Pocket Park/Walking Trail, the fence is complete, the benches and picnic table have arrived and the concrete pads have been poured today to set the benches on to get them off the grass. We have posted the rules sign on the fence and the plan is to purchase a few trees for shade and to pretty it up. Let me hear from you on how you feel and hoping you are taking advantage of it, and trying to stay somewhat fit during this pandemic. I have put the McLean News off from printing about this until we can take good pictures for the paper, everyone welcome to come walk the tract with family and friends.
Mrs. Janey’s Bridge Club had their weekly Wednesday game, this was held at Lee Randolph’s home. The winners were 1st Place-Elaine Revlett, 2nd Place- Lee Randolph. Congratulations to both of you and sending prays for those not able to play and of course, that are. You have a great week, God Bless each of you.
Glad to see Brother Wendell and Becky Wood have returned from their vacation safely. I enjoyed all the pictures on FB, appears it was a good one, especially spending time with kids and grandkids. Welcome back.
On each Sunday morning, we are able to see several church services on FB that is a great way to see and hear multiple services in our city. Hope all the pastors and families are doing great and prayers go out to all of you.
We have the Sacramento Baptist pray chain with most of our members and that has been a very active notice this past couple of weeks, pray for Becky Smith (lost a sister) Jimmie Rickard, Mark Rickard, Emma Patterson, Jason Stringer and family, Lin and Freda Stringer, Sherry Galloway, Jim Evans, Melvin Cabbage, James Jones,Jr., Dean Miller, Kim Caswell and family, Glenda Stroud, Keith Cissna, Ann Igleheart, Monzel and Edna Slinker, Darlene Edmonds, Ruth Lucas, my daughter, Kelly Burdette, all those on the prayer list at your church and all those you know in the hospital, nursing homes, Sunny Acres residents, all the first responders, Doctors, Nurses, our Military Men and Women, our Country, County, City and our entire nation. All those making decisions to help us fight this pandemic and prayers for a treatment/cure of this virus we are fighting. We will get through this with God’s grace and power.
Happy Birthday goes out to: Kim Caswell, Mary Dossett, Gray Browder, Margaret Underwood, grandson Eric Fontenot, Nancy Propes, Iletta Pannell, Shelly Cook-Burden, Jennifer Rickard, Jimmy VanCleve, Nada Vandiver Bradshaw. Hope each of you had a special day and all others celebrating your day.
Happy Anniversary to Brother Wendell and Becky Wood, Lewis and Linda Johnson, Randy and Joy Pendley, Payton and Margaret Bullock, and David and Kim Caswell. Congratulation to each couple and hope you are blessed with many more.
Have a great week, let me know if I can share something with our readers, a way to stay in touch.
