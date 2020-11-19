Good Monday morning to all of you. First I would like to thank each of you that took the time to send a birthday card to Kenneth’s Mother for her 100 year Special Day. She was very excited as the cards came in. She let us know each day how many cards she received from Kentucky and the Sacramento Baptist Church. Even though she is 100, her mind is very sharp. The first day she got 13 cards from Kentucky, she said, “What was that Ladies name that taught Sunday School class I went to, I think it was Margret something.” We said, Bullock, she replied, “ Yes, I got one from her,” that was about 10 years ago.
Again, thanks to all of you for sharing a card with, she had a great two days of celebrating. Kenneth’s brother did a great job of making her birthday the best he could with this virus hindering a lot of celebrations for her, but she was so pleased to get to come outside and see everyone and get a hug from Michael. Thanks again, it was special for her and for Kenneth and myself for all your thoughtfulness.
Well, what a roller coaster ride we’re on with this weather, the beautiful warm and sunny days last week, then the rain, then all the wind, I think the trees have about shed all the leaves for the winter. Kenneth is happy about that, it is hard to try to keep caught up when they start to fall. Maybe, this time he’s ahead.
Hope everyone has had a great past couple of weeks, the big holidays are just ahead and hope you are all safe and enjoy the great food with family and friends. This virus is trying to scare us all into avoiding those great times with family, and for us it is doing a good job of it, we know God is in control, but sometimes we have to think of ourselves and others and pray for prayers to be answered and this too shall pass. Pray every day for our country will heal and we can move on to better things and better lives.
I am happy to begin receiving news from the churches here in Sacramento to share announcements, birthdays, anniversaries, and the prayer request from each. Some may have already passed but we don’t want to leave anyone out. Happy Birthdays go out to: Jerry Johnson, Sandra Patterson, Billy McDowell, Ashley Willyard Pfaff, Sandra Hampton, Joyce Tanner, Alisa Mendyk, Charity Payton, Darlene Bowman, Wilma Miller, Michael Jones, Aston Michael Pfaff, Zachary Payton, Jordan Xavier Humphrey, Barry Ellis, Monzel Slinker, Youlanda Campbell, Brian Miller, Ethel Smith, Kay Roberts, Ruth Lucas, Eddie Simpson, Michael Lucas, Evan Goss, Hunter Rocca, Scott Campbell, and any others celebrating I may have missed. Have a great one and many more.
Happy Anniversary goes out to Brett & Laura Burton, Barry & Gay Ellis, Eddie & Jennifer Rickard, congratulations to each couple and Gods blessings for many more.
Sacramento Baptist Church is preparing for Operation Christmas Child with filled shoe boxes for 10 girls and 10 boys, Sacramento United Methodist Church is collecting gloves and hat sets for the Christmas for Kids. Pay attention to the bulletins and announcements at your church for all the upcoming events help operations for the kids.
The City of Sacramento Commissioners and myself and the staff at City Hall hope you are all satisfied with the changes and purchases we have made to better serve and protect each other during this pandemic, we are so blessed to have received the CARES ACT FUNDS to make changes at our City Hall. Thanks again to the Staff for searching ways to make our service to all of you better and safer. Any feedback will be appreciated if you wish to comment. Our continued prayer is for each of you to feel safe and protected as we serve you.
Sharing the names of those on the prayer list is always longer than the last. Here are the ones I have received to ask your concerns. Prayers for Cliff Casteel, Ryder Barnett, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Dean Miller, Debbie Dunn, Debbie Scott, Janice Level, Ronnie & Penny Burden, Ricky Horton, Ronnie McCulley and family, The Richey Family, Tony Rickard, Shirley Grundy, Dana & Tim Sinnett, David Howard, June Davis, Jimmy Adams, Mark Rickard, Etta McLean, Jimmie Rickard, Martha Anderson family, Connie Davis, Jimmy Coogle, Johnny Smith, Wanda Bates family, Taylor Powell and family, Matt Ubehlor, Travis Camp, O’Dell Riley and family, Betty & Dewey Bells, Joanne Embry, Bena McElwain family, James Jones,JR, Odie & Debbie St. Clair, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Keith Wiggins, George & Joyce Blackburn, Sherri Revlett Ahaus, Donny Coakley, Donald Tanner & family, Connie Purden, Kaye Devine, Gunther Kuhnberger, Kaye Devine, Rick Dyer, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Larysssa Traylor, Dora Revlett, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Kitty Burden, Charlotte Chilcutt, Sherral Bland, Thomas family, Ray Hayden family, Charley Hinsley, Clara Johnson, Our Nation, Our Church family and leaders, our Teachers and Administrators, all those dealing with the COVID-19, and always for each other, God Bless and stay safe.
If you wish to share something with our readers for next week and any events that are upcoming for the Holidays, please let me know and I will share with our readers, we are canceling the Lions Club Parade this year, this is following the other cities in our county and district. I received a message concerning the Community Thanksgiving Services being canceled, if you have other information on this let know.
Wishing all of you a great week, stay well and safe and pray for all our nation, country, counties, cities, and all the leaders and for each other. God Bless!
