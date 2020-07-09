Good morning to all of you on this hot and humid Monday, hope everyone had a great 4th of July enjoying the fireworks, food and being with family and friends. It was a relaxing weekend for me and Kenneth. We got the yard work done on Friday and Kenneth smoked Boston butts and chicken on Saturday. Of course, we have more cooked meat in the freezer for another time, maybe when the snow falls. I can hear you saying “she’s rushing time” of course not, it moves fast enough, just saying.
Again, Sacramento has lost two Ladies, Alberta Powers and Nelda Barrett, condolence to these families with thoughts and prayers for all. Also, saddened to hear of the passing of Billy Wright, this family is also in our prayers. They will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Today I am happy to have City Clerk, Amy Woosley back from a vacation with family. I know they had a great time and she was so happy to be back at work!! And beginning on Friday for the long weekend followed by vacation, Water Clerk, Tiffany Stringer, takes her turn away from the office. As I always miss them, they are very deserving of this time off. Photos show the Woosley family had a great time and I am sure the Stringers will do the same.
I was so glad to attend Sacramento Baptist church on Sunday, another great message and great seeing those of you in attendance. Of course, we belong in the over 60 group and proud of it. Hope you had a great Sunday with your church family.
As we move forward in this year, our thoughts remain on the COVID 19 pandemic and where we go from here. Some many things are still not letting people visit and congregate, the one heavy on Kenneth and I is the mile stone birthday of 100 years, Kenneth’s Mother, Ruth Lucas. She resides in an assistant Living home that is not allowing any visitors, Kenneth’s brother informed him the director is telling him it will be likely this will stay in effect until after January 2021. This so sad for her and all her family, what a celebration we were planning and told we will have to wish her a special outside her window. I know there are so many others having to do the same, we continue to pray for a miracle to move this virus out of our country and disappear. Prayers from everyone.
This is my birthday list for this week, Edna Slinker, Allie Howard, Ann Igleheart, Autumn Rickard, Thomas Hall, June Davis, Andy Bates, Doug Stewart, Nicole Pufahl, Brenda Stull, Vicky Black, Lisa Morgan, Joey Johnson, Lindsay Bales, Jimmy Igleheart, I know I’m missing someone, so let me know so I can share with our readers.
Happy Anniversary goes out to Ronnie & Lori Dossett, David & Brenda Peveler, and others celebrating. Congratulations to these and many more.
Continue to pray for all those on the pray concerns you know about, prayers for Mike Woodburn and Maxine, Dana & Tim Sinnett, Mark Rickard, Bobby & Sally Pinkston, Gwen & Gary Allen, Dean Miller, Ruth Lucas, Sammy Conrad, Doug Rickard, Mack Scott, Ricky Horton, Eugene Shanks, Taylor Powell, Jimmie Rickard, Cliff Castell, Kim Rager, Brian & Jess Rickard, Our Nation, Military Men & Women, all the churches and Pastors, their families, Allie and Josh Kirk, Davin Revlett, our County, Cities, and always for each other.
Hope you have a great week, enjoy and stay safe. God Bless!
