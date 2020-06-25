Good day to all of you and hoping all you Dad’s had a great one with family and friends. Kenneth had a good one, it’s so nice to have FaceTime and being able to see your children that are miles away and talk to them and see the smiling faces on special occasions. Our son Eddie did come by (he lives in Evansville) and visited for a while. Sure we are all blessed to share special days with those we can. Hope you were blessed for this also, and all Dad’s deserve this day of celebration for them. I can remember the smile on my Dad’s face when we all showed up to wish him a special Father’s Day, to him it was a wonderful celebration to be with his children and families, sure miss this each year.
We had another great service at Sacramento Baptist Church, being in the building for worship and seeing the church family faces is a real joy. Maybe someda we can all join our church families for service. But for now we are enjoying the split service.
This is to let everyone aware of the change from the Sacramento Battle Committee:
IT IS WITH REGRET THAT WE ANNOUNCE THE DECISION TO CANCEL THE 26TH ANNUAL BATTLE OF SACRAMENTO FOR THE 2020 SEASON. THIS DECISION WAS NOT MADE LIGHTLY BUT WITH THE HEALTH AND WELL BEING OF THE RE-ENACTORS, ENTERTAINERS, CREWS, VENDORS AND SPONSERS IN MIND DURING THIS TIME OF THE COVID-19, NO OTHER RESPONSIBLE DECISION COULD BE MADE. NOT ONLY ARE THE OBVIOUS HEALTH ISSUES AT THE FOREFRONT FOR ALL OF US, THE FINANICAL ISSUES ARE THERE AS WELL. WE LOOK FORWARD TO HAPPIER, HEALTHIER TIMES IN THE FUTURE, WE WILL GET PAST THIS TOGETHER AND COME OUT STRONGER.
Please share this with your friends and families to help us get the word out to everyone. We really regret this having to be the issue and break the annual event that has highlighted our city for so many years. We must all pray for this virus and other health issues to force to make this decisions in the future.
I am so happy to announce the Sacramento Bridge Club is back to meeting on Wednesday of each week, until Blue Jay Café reopens, and we are hoping real soon, they are meeting at various homes for this game they love. This past week, it was held at the home of Elaine Revlett, they were treated with pizza from Nat’s on Main and a good time was had by all. The winners were: 1st Place- Lee Randolph, 2nd Place-Ruby Rickard. Congratulations to these Ladies, and we hope you continue to make this the event you all enjoy so much. They are always looking for new players, (they will teach you), and next week’s game will be held at Helen Rickard’s. All of you have a great week, this is a joy to share with our readers, please keep Ruby Rickard in your prayers each day.
Another great piece of news to share with you, the Sacramento Pocket Park/Walking trail is open for your use across from City Hall. We still have some items to add but you are welcome to take advantage of this now. We have ordered signs and a couple of benches, and hoping for a couple of picnic tables for your use. We are looking for maybe a business or two to purchase these items or one or so and we will make note by an attached plate announcing the business sponsor’s name. Just something to think about, in the meantime, PLEASE take advantage of this for your enjoyment and becoming healthier, I know I need this.
I hope you have all made the effort to get out or absentee ballot voted for the primary election. This has past now but hoping the numbers are up for our county.
Happy birthday to these celebrating this week: Brent Turley, Andrew Dossett, Elizabeth Clouse, Justin Browder, Makayla Level, Camron Knott, Jeff Bolton, Jo Carolyn Bartimus, Elliot Reynolds, Betty Logsdon, Kathy Humphrey Payton, Johanna Trarp, Bradley Schneider, Keith Cissna, Amanda Taylor Bales, Bob Pickerill, and all others you know. Hope each of you had a special day.
Happy Anniversary to Charlie & Paula Frailley, George & Joyce Blackburn, and Bennie & Teresa Woodburn. Congratulations to each couple, God’s blessing for many more.
Please pray for those on the prayer list and others you know about: continue to pray for Mike & Joann McLean transitioning to pastor of Sacramento Methodist Church, The Deaton Family as they begin a new journey in a new place, Dan Huck, Jay Smith, Joh Goff, Jerry Lee, Sidney Clouse, Rick Dyer, Brian & Nicole Huff, Brother Wendell & Becky, Dana Sinnett, Mark Rickard, Bobby & Rosie Campbell, Kim Rager, Gwen & Cary Allen, Phillip Newman, John Laster, Ruth Lucas, Sammy Conrad, Doug & Mary Lou Rickard, Mack Scott, Ricky Horton, Bob Dunn Family, Alice Fulkerson, Eugene & June Davis, Eugene Shanks, Melvin Cabbage, Taylor Powell, Jimmie Rickard, Ethan Gentry, Lomer Ellis Jr. family, those in nursing homes, hospitals, the Unemployed, all the churches and Pastors and families, Dean Miller, Richie & Becky Smith, Mike Woodburn, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Law enforcement, our City, County, State, and Country, always for each other and everyone affected by COVID-19.
Hope each of you have a great week, stay cool and safe. God Bless.
