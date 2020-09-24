I know this may be a surprise, I am willing to maybe do this article every now and then. So many of you have ask me why I stopped the Sacramento News article. My answer has been, “it had become a job,” that is true but if feel I am letting my readers down. So here is this week’s article and hopefully catch you up on some of the goings on around here.
First I am saddened at the number of residents we have lost in the past couple of weeks. I would be remised not to mention these families and send condolences and sympathy to each of them. Thoughts and prayers to the family of Cole Riley, Bobby Thomas, Steve McClaskey, James Evans, and Eugene Davis. This is a sad number of great men that no longer with us. Kenneth and I were out of town when we received the news of Bobby Thomas and Steve McClaskey. Our town is now smaller but was honored to have had these with our town. RIP to each of these men and prayers for comfort for each family.
Time has passed so here are the birthdays to mention for the past weeks (the last of August and current of this month) Kenneth Howard celebrated 78 years on 8/29, Amber Smith 8/30, Lee Baggett 9/7, Lauren Baggett 9/10, Tim Johnson 9/10, Mose Miller 9/12, Myrtle Parm 9/1, Jarrod Christian, Hugh Osborne 9/4, Mack Scott 9/5, Kathy Perry 9/8, Kim Miller 9/10, Jacob McElvain 9/14, Jackson Christian 9/15, Bailey Pendley 9/18, Ezra Burton 9/21, Robert Lindsey 9/19, and I know there are many others I have missed. Maybe I can began to get this information each week real soon.
Happy Anniversaries to Tony & Tiffany Logsdon, Guy & Sandra Patterson, and others celebrating.
Sacramento Baptist is still on the same for Sunday services as before, 9 a.m. for 59 and older, 10:30 a.m. for the younger. We all miss each other, so this Sunday, 9/27 at 10:30 a.m. we will all meet on the church lawn for much need social affair and sermon. Bring a lawn chair, drink other than water, this will be furnished along with a box lunch of sandwiches, chips and a Little Debbie cake. Looking forward to seeing everyone and I know the feeling is mutual for all. See you there. We will still be social distancing from each other, but can look upon each of the missed faces.
The Methodist Church and CP church are on having one service on Sunday morning with social distancing well kept. WE are all praying for this to be lifted soon but understand it for all of our safety.
Of course, I miss reporting on events that are able to happen, but most of all the ones we are not able to have. The Battle of Sacramento was a big event that was canceled this year, I pray for all the teachers, parents and students trying to do their best for everyone. It confusing to me just hearing about and I’m that doubly applies to all of you. Prays for all. The sports events are also missed, the fairs, festivals, and others events that have been canceled. Continue praying that this virus will fade away and a vaccine with be developed to prevent this from happening and taking so many lives.
The importance of this news to let everyone to be aware of those less fortunate than others so more prayers may be lifting on their behalf.
Here is a list that I have received or know about: James Campbell, Cliff Casteel, Mack and Debbie Scott, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Dean Miller, Mary Edith Johnson, Ricky Horton, Jimmie Rickard, Camden Martin, Jim Nall, Kenneth Ray, Buddy Hoagland, Kenny Gossett, Susie Bishop, Jim Brown, Missionaries: Daniel and Megan Duda, Heather Vickers, Summer Sinnett, Bobby Pendley, Martha Anderson, our Teachers, Parents, and Students, Martha Tucker, Myrtle Parm, George Blackburn, Donna Coakley, Laryssa Traylor, Karen McLean, Dora Revlett, Rick Dyer, Bill Bates, Walton Nelson, Ruby Stewart family, Kitty Burden, James Jones Jr., Kaye Devine, Gunther Kuhnberger, , Kelly & Sharon Thurman both are battling the virus, and all those you know of and for each other.
I wanted to try to catch you up on those we love and needs our prayers and maybe a visit, call or our help in anyway.
Glad to see so many of you using and enjoying the Pocket Park, we hope you are as pleased and proud that we have this in Sacramento.
Please stay safe from this virus and other happenings in your life, contact me if you’ve forgotten or lost it to: howard70ss@bellsouth.net or 270-736-9161. God bless!
