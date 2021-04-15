Good morning on this Monday, April 12, prayers that each of you have had a great past week and plans to once again enjoy this week, the sunshine is beautiful and I’m thankful the wind has calmed down. It was a great weekend for myself and Kenneth. Our daughter and son-in-law from Tennessee came on Friday to be with us. We always have a great time and enjoy so much spending time with them. Since COVID our time together has been long in between. We discuss this while they were here and decided to make more frequent visits. As always we spend time catching up on sorts of things and playing our favorite game, domino’s, this is a different game than regular domino’s, it is an old game called 42. Kenneth and I learned to play this when we lived in Texas many years ago. There have Domino Hall’s as we had Pool Halls. It is a lot of fun and we wish we could find more people to enjoy the game with locally. They have learned and enjoy the game, our entertainment when we get the chance. We have partners and we’re all very competitive and have a lot of fun. Hope all of you enjoyed this great weekend with family and friends.
Kenneth and I went to Crofton last week so I could get a jump start on getting flower plants to put in pots and hang on my porch. They have such a variety and I got a couple unique hanging plants this time and when you pass by look at them (but safe if driving). We are both upset at the grass and doing everything possible to bring it to life and get rid of the weeds. I think we need to get it aerated and treated in the early spring but maybe too late for this year. He will continue his fix until he gets it better. Yes, we are particular with how our yard looks, we just seem to getting older and it has become work instead of fun.
We missed in house church on Sunday, seems with company we lack the time to rush, but should got everybody up and moving to make the time. Hoping Brother Wendell and family enjoyed their time together in mountains for a few days and everyone home safe.
Welcome back to City Clerk Amy Woosley and family from a spring break vacation to sunny Florida. She said the weather was perfect for their visit and glad they home safe and always miss her when she is not at City Hall. So glad they had a great time and always jealous to see they are so tanned but also happy it was a great trip.
If you stop by City Hall, please notice the new Mini Pantry built by Kenneth. The other was weathered and needed to be replaced. He did a good job on building and installing a new. We are so blessed to have this in our city and hoping it helps others as much as we enjoy providing it. Thanks to all that help in keeping items in it for others.
Sacramento United Methodist Church bulletin announcements, Bible Study a new and improved format has begun, every Wednesday at 6pm. Methodist Women will meet TBD. Celebrate Recovery on Mondays at 6pm has begun at Community Church, 2988 St Rt 136 East, Calhoun. The church is collecting personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home, the box is located in the House, be on lookout for hats and gloves for the Christmas for kids especially as the season begins to wind down, these are often cheaper now than during Christmas season. For more information about things going on in the life of the church, look them up on Facebook or the website: http://sumc-sacramento.faithlifesites.com/.
Birthday celebrities are: Addison Huff, Donald Tanner, Kevin McDowell, Don Payton, Kailee Dunn, Shana Bolton, Becky Smith, Dean Miller, belated to Josh Searcy, and all the ones I missed. Hope all of you have and had a great day.
Prayers are continue for John Miller, James Jones,Jr, Martha Tucker, Myrtle Parm, Dean Miller, Bill Bates, Keith Cissna, Keith Wiggins, Connie Purden, Gunther Kuhnberger, Ed Hart, Karen Mclean, Kitty Burden, Randy Sallee, Tiffany Stringer’s Mother Debbie Conway, Charlie Hinsley, Joann Emery, Allen Bates, Sharon McLaughlin, Jason Pendley, Buffy Tucker Avery, Judell Coleman and her Mother Stacey, Kaye Devine, Tootsie Turley, Shirley Roberts, Tracie Cissna, Sidney Jennings, Jay Farris, Sharon Spencer, Donald Tanner, Guy Patterson, Ronnie Burden, Dusty Nicolle, John Taylor, Mandi Gibson, Jerry & Mandi Sturgill, all the churches and pastors and their families, all those in the hospitals, those effected by COVID, Fuzzy Ellis, Sunny Acres and nursing home residents, all the caregivers, first responders, our Policemen and Sherriff Department, all Military Men and Women, our Country, State, County and Cities. Always pray for each other.
Here’s hoping all of you have a great week and if you have anything you would like to share with the readers, contact me at 270-736-9161 or howard7066@bellsouth.net. God Bless!
