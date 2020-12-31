This is just a short letter to all of you, hoping everyone had a great Merry Christmas, and so looking forward to a Happy New Year.
Kenneth and I enjoyed the quietest Christmas ever, we had a great visit from my Sister Youlanda and Jimmy on Christmas Eve, we had a good meal of burrito’s and chips and dip, played a couple of games of Rook (Kenneth and Jimmy beat us both games). That was no fun, we then exchanges gifts and had a very enjoyable evening. On Christmas our son Eddie and Roxanne came for a Christmas dinner, exchanged gifts and rested the rest of the day. Hope you were with some part of your family to celebrate the blessed Christmas.
Kenneth and I plan to spend the New Year’s Holiday with our daughter in Tennessee, she will celebrate her birthday and Anniversary on the 31st. We are hoping for Nashville to be calmer than on Christmas Day. What an unpleasant happening for everyone involved. Thankful there less injuries and death than this could have brought. We hope each of you have a great Holiday weekend and a much better 2021 for all of us.
Wishing birthdays for these: Tiffany Stringer, our grandson, J.K. Howard, granddaughter, Katy Hale, sister-in-law, Cindy Lucas, brother-in-law, Lester Goss, Braxton Miller, Jessica Wellman, Bro. Kevin Brantley, Tony Miller, Sandy Hall, David Peveler, Melvin Cabbage, and David Caswell. Of course, Kelly Burdette, our daughter. Happy birthday to these and all others celebrating in the remainder of 2020.
Happy anniversary to Bill & Edwina Brown, hope you are both blessed with many more.
Here’s wishing each and every one a great rest of the week and asking for prayers for Robert Lindsey and his family as he will be leaving us on Tuesday, December 29th for another plan for the future of his working days. We wish him all the best and we thank him for his time with the City of Sacramento Water and Sewer Department. Robert was a great person to work with and get things done. We will miss him but prayers for a great future in a new job.
Prayers for the Blackburn family with the loss of Ms. Joyce. Prayers for the family and to George. Prayers for all the sick, those in hospitals and nursing homes, Sunny Acres residents, all the health care workers, first responders, our Fire Fighters, Police/Sheriff departments, all those affected with or by the COVID, pray for our Country, County, Cities, Churches and Pastors, and always for each other. God Bless each of you and again, HAPPY NEW YEAR!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.