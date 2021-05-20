Hope every Mother out there had a great special day. Kenneth and I were blessed to be with his 100 year old Mother in Texas. She was so happy to see and same for us. With the COVID pandemic, we was not able to visit with her since March 2020. The only visiting she has had was looking in the window while talking on the phone. That is all we could do on Mother’s day but was able to visit two days in a row, 9am to 11:30am, then return at 1pm to 4pm. This was special for us and her. She is doing great and looks amazing. We were able to visit with our daughters in Louisiana and spend time with grandkids. We had a great and safe trip but as always…”glad to be home.”
Seems I didn’t miss out on much while away, thanks to the greatest City Employees around, they took care of everything. Got to brag where bragging is due. Thanks to all for allowing me such a great trip and know that everything was handled.
Sorry I missed last week having an article in the paper. There are weeks that seems there is nothing to write about. That was one of them. I do want to congratulate all the graduates for this 2021 year. This being from Kindergarten, Fifth grade, Middle School, High School, and College. All of you deserve a big Shout Out and Way to Go! Give yourselves a big hand. Here’s hoping for all the students and all school board and staff, this coming school year will different and as normal as it can be. Each of you enjoy a summer break and look forward to better times ahead. Congratulations to all of you that have your Prom and to those upcoming. The pictures on Facebook were of beautiful girls and handsome guys. I’m sure it was a fun time and glad everyone was safe.
Sacramento MGP Elementary School welcomes the new principal for the coming year, Mr. Lonnie Strader to the Bluejay Family. A big welcome and look forward to meeting you and official welcome to our fine City of Sacramento. Kenneth and I are blessed to call Lonnie’s parents, Bobby and Charlotte Strader, our friends, very fine people.
I’m sure I have missed several birthdays and want to wish you all a Happy Birthday. Here are birthdays to mention: Noah Stringer, Emma Logsdon, Thomas Cissna, Guy Ogilby, Marcie-Lynn Turley, Betty Howard, Troy Slinker, Timmy Sinnett, Bubby Level, Aleesa Zuniga, Blake Frailley, Luke Gaia, and Leah Marks. Hope each of have a special day.
Celebrate Recovery has begun on Monday evenings at 6pm at the Community Church in Calhoun. On this Sunday at the Sacramento Methodist church will hear a testimony of Randy Sallee, at the 10:30 morning worship.
Always remember those on the prayer list at your church and others that you know or all the unspoken. Prayers for Ronnie & Kitty Burden, Connie Purden, John Miller, Mandi Gibson, James Jones, Jr., Martha Tucker, Bobby Shanks, Judell Coleman and family, Helen Willis, Laura Slinker, Ann Igleheart, Sharon McLaughlin, Kaye & Todd Devine, Rita Tooley, Ronnie Cartwright, Ronnie McCulley, Melvin Cabbage, Dean Miller, Sidney Jennings, those in the hospitals, Sunny Acres residents, those in nursing homes, our Military Men & Women, the families and pastors, our country, state, county, and cities.
Hope everyone has a great week and always pray for each other. God Bless!
