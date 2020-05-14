Well, here we go moving along in the month of May, and here’s hoping all of you Mother’s enjoyed a great day and were treated with special love. I was blessed with a great dinner at my sons and was blessed with phone calls and face time with my daughters. I know we will all look forward to the time we can visit and have those wonderful back yard BBQ’s and time spent together. Seems we are hearing it is coming but at a slow pace. I realize it is for all of our sake and for this I will abide. Hope you all stay safe in this process.
This is a message to all the residents of the City of Sacramento on Monday, May 18, at 4:30 p.m., The city commission meeting will be held at the new Sacramento fire department — this not an open meeting to the public but will be live streamed on Facebook. This is necessary for us to maintain the 6 foot guidelines for precautions and I ask the commissioners to wear a mask, if you do not have one, it will be provided. I hope all of you understand and respect this until we are allowed to meet as normal and open to the public. You will be able to login into the meeting and comment or ask questions and we will try our best to comply with your questions. Thanks for understanding and being patient with all of the rules. There is several issues myself and the commission must attend to as we have not meet for February and March. Thank you again for understanding.
We were blessed again this Sunday to attend church in our vehicles and listen and see the Pastor as he brought the message. There is hope of being able to make our presence in the house of God real soon. It has been great to watch the services on Facebook but we all look forward to seeing our church family once again. Of course, there will be a change in how this will take place, so continue to pray this will happen soon and we must all stay safe.
I know my article took up a whole page in the McLean County news but I thank the paper for printing my missed article for the week before. As you all must realize, there is not a lot going on right now and I am limited on things to talk about. I must say Congratulations to all the graduates, High School and College and brag a little on Allie, we were able to watch her as she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Medical Biotechnology from the University of Kentucky and Commissioning as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army on Friday on live stream. Kenneth and I are more than proud of what she has accomplished and pray each day for a great future in her path. We love you Allie.
Birthdays for this week are: Thomas Cessna, Guy Ogilby, Bro. Michael Deaton, Macy Turley, Kevin Clouse, James Campbell, Betty Howard, and all others celebrating this week. Have a great day.
Happy Anniversary to Tracy & Amy Bell, Odie & Debbie St. Clair, Bro. Michael & Jen Deaton, and others celebrating, may God bless you each with many more.
Glenda Stroud enjoyed her family for Mothers Day weekend, daughters, Melinda, Kim and John Burley, granddaughter, Kaitlyn and Harry & Katherine Stroud. They all enjoyed a good time but was saddened as it was the first holiday without Coleman. He was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother. He is missed daily.
Continue to pray for all those with the virus or has a loved one suffering from it, all the nurses, doctors, first responders, all the care givers where ever you may be, all the pastors, churches, Country, State, County and local leaders as they do their best to keep all of us informed safe. Continue to pray for those that are having difficulty in any way, those in the hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres residents, all the unmentioned that are suffering in any capacity, and all those that are not able to work because their jobs have been put on hold or have shut down.
We pray for these to open and you to return to work soon. Pray for each other and continue to stay safe and following the safety rules so we can return to some form of normal real soon. I have not seen a prayer list from our churches in a while, but you and God know those that need prayers and please check on family and friends and help where you can. God Bless!
