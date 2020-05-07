Good morning on the beginning of the second week of May. Normal is sure not anything like I’ve lived in the pass. Now we add to that the “Murder Hornet” wow can’t imagine, they sure look murderous. Let’s pray they stay far away and we can save our bees and lives from this. People are being tested each day as to who is in charge, sure not the government, virus, or the hornet. We know what the bible says and that we are living in the last days. I will stop there because I am no preacher and I sure fall short of being and expert on anything except my beliefs. Seems I just know this is not the normal way we have been used to and will probably never be again.
Thanks for allowing me to voice my opinion, not that it accounts for much. I hope you were to catch services from your vehicle or on Facebook again. I was great to see faces even from a car/truck window. This helps get us out of the house and hear his word from a human face. Praying for the churches to be open once again, I know there will be changes made, stay tuned to my updates each week as I learn of them and of course Facebook.
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Rebecca Peveler, “May you know the peace and comfort this heartfelt thought imparts, the ones we love are never gone, They live within our hearts” hoping you find the peace.
I have spoken to our Judge Executive this morning and he is as all of us wishing this will end soon. He is very concerned for all of us as a county and our cities. It seems his news is what most of us know and doing the best to keep all of us informed and heads above water. We are all aware of social distancing and wearing a mask when in public places. This is a protection for you and others. My thought on this is it better taken by asking instead of telling, seems to be a very smart idea.
Once again, letting parents and students know about the WIFI available at the city building (the old fire department) on Main Street in Sacramento. This is free and available to all. We are working on another location to better serve more people and I will let you know when and where this may happen.
Oh, I forgot to mention the reason the Sacramento News was missed in the McLean News last week, I was having difficulty with my email as well as the newspaper, and it did not make the deadline for printing. I hope that issue is resolved and that it is printed also in this week’s paper, we’ll see.
Again, remember the Mini Food Pantry at City Hall is available 24/7 for those that need help, our motto with this is “Take what you need, Leave what you can, and another reminder of a large donation given by a wonderful citizen of our proud City. This will help provide more help when needed. This will by no means continue to a family through this pandemic but will help you out. Also, the McLean County Help Office has changed hours to Monday and Friday, 9 — 12 AM. Please make note of this.
Some names to mention for our pray chain: pray for James Jones JR, Myrtle Parm, Martha Ticker, Donna Corbit, Bobby Thomas, Beverley Evans, Keith Cissna, Donna Coakley, Kay Owens, Gwen Burden, Edna & Charlie Bates, Connie Gray, George & Joyce Blackburn, Melvin Cabbage, Dean Miller, Gerald Browder, Glenda Stroud, Ann Igleheart ,Kaye Devine, Mischelle Nelson, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Darlene Edmonds, our Pastors and churches, the New Pastor of Sacramento Methodist Church, Bro Mike & Jo Ann McLean and the church, all city employees, nursing home residents, residents and workers at Sunny Acres, all the care givers, first responders, Ambulance services, fire departs and all volunteers, our county and staff, or State and all employees, our country and the leaders, and as always for each other. A special request of pray for all the 2020 Graduates, high and college. Keep making great plans for your future.
Happy Birthdays go out to Judy Wells, Terry Dossett, Joe Nelson, Milissa Cessna, Jon Mike Dossett, Emma Logsdon, Odie St. Clair, Thomas Cessna, Melissa Marks Burden, Richie Smith, and all others celebrating this week, if you have a special someone, just let me know and I will share it.
Happy Anniversary to Doug & Mary Lou Rickard, Odie & Debbie St. Clair. And others celebrating.
All of you remember this Sunday, May 10th is a very special day for a very special person, this MOTHER’S DAY, the most special person there is and was. If you are blessed to still have your Mother, share this day and tell her how special she is and shower her with love. Your well- being is the most important thing to her, I know because I am a Mother. I don’t have the luxury of face to face with mine, but without a doubt to me she was the best there could be. I say HAPPY MOTHERS DAY IN HEAVEN TO YOU, I miss you every day, make you Mother know how special she is.
I hope you have a great week and keep praying and know, ‘WE WILL GET THROUGH TOGETHER.’ God Bless.
From last week:
Well, here we are, the beginning of another week and the last week in April. Also, another Monday of looking at total empty streets in Sacramento. Like all of you, can’t wait to see businesses open for business. You sure don’t thinks of what we don’t have or can’t tell until it’s taken away. I hear all the preachers telling us that God is in control and we will survey this. We must believe and pray for this to come in his time. It is so sad at the number of deaths in our nation, hard to believe we lose that number of people in one day. My pray is for all in our county to stay safe and practice all the protections we can to avoid being a number. Today I see our county is reporting 10 cases and prayers going out for these and pray the will be healed. Kenneth and I are staying home and that is becoming hard on both of us, sure needing the weather to improve so we can get outdoors. I guess we rushed the garden season because he said it came a frost last night. He was up very early to see this and went to rinse of the frost before the sun came up. Maybe an old tradition but he still believes. Hoping it works and saves his tomatoes and peppers. I think we still have time to replant and have a good harvest.
I am missing hearing from all of you, even if it was not by phone or email, so much has been stopped this article is probably boring. I would like to hear from you anyway. It is so sad for all the seniors and college grads to miss out on what they have looked forward to for a long time. The “Adopt a senior” is a great idea and hopeful this will be made up to them in the fall. Like so many of you, Allie is to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Science this month and will be getting it in the mail. So sad for all of you but hang in there, it is still important and we are all proud of you.
Congratulations to Kyle and Katie Patton on the arrival of a precious baby girl, Emerie Kate. Mother and baby girl are doing fine and we wish them all the best. Daddy can’t stop smiling.
We are all going to miss so many events being canceled, we know it is for our safety and I hope you are all staying safe. Having the City Hall lobby closed is very different but it for your safety also. I want to thank all of in Sacramento for being so thoughtful and being so patient and doing what you can to keep or city functioning and moving forward. Thanks again to the city employees for continue to serve all. Hopeful we will all be able to meet again and give out a lot of hugs, they are saying this may never be done again, as for me there are so many of you that deserve a hug, and I miss them too.
An item of great news, a grant for the McLean County Help Office was acquired in the amount of $1500 and there have been several donations that will help in this place of providing for those in need. We are so fortunate to have places we can reach out to for help. Our hats are off to all you that see the need and help when you can. A shout out to the Senior Services of McLean County for seeing that all the elderly are looked in on and giving food and other needs. God bless you all that give of your time to see to these less fortunate.
Stay tuned on Facebook for the services from the local preachers and thank them for the messages they bring to us each week. The Pastors are our hero’s too.
Continue to pray for all those affected by this COVID 19, pray that a great treatment and cure will be found soon. Pray for all those you know of in the hospitals, nursing homes, quarantined at home or other places, pray for the first responders, front line workers, nurses, doctors, and all others that work to save and so many here and across our nations. Asking for prayers for Lin Stringer, Melvin Cabbage, Dean Miller, James Jones Jr., Keith Cissna, Monzel & Edna Slinker, Mischelle Nelson, Glenda Stroud and girls, Ann Igleheart, this is just a few I recall right now, pray for those you know and always pray for each other.
Happy Birthday goes out to the ones I know of, a special Happy Birthday to Scotty Cessna who celebrate last week, hope your day was great. Happy birthday to my friend, Charlet Daniels Tindle, Chris Cessna, Carol Miller, Trinity Deaton, Judy Wells, Terry Dossett, Joseph Nelson Russ Vickers, Daniel Miller, and all those celebrating this week. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
Happy Anniversary to Guy & Cheri Ogilby, and others celebrating your special day.
I hope you have a great week and continue to pray this virus will leave soon and we are able to share a great May together in church and with family and friends. God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.