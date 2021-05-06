Good morning to the first Monday in May, 2021. Hoping everyone is doing good and enjoying feeling of the beginning of summer. Still not here but as they say, “just around the corner.” So glad to hear the schools had proms this past week and the posted pictures were so beautiful. Perfect weather for a much needed event for all the young people that have missed out so much with each other due to the pandemic. Praying this was the beginning of better times and back to being somewhat normal in their lives. Graduations are happening real soon and I am also happy to hear this will be for a walk across the stages for the diplomas and witnessed in person by family and friends, a step up from last year and much awaited. Congratulations again to all the senior’s and the start of a great future. Best wishes for a bright and accomplished one.
We enjoyed in house church yesterday (Sunday) at Sacramento Baptist, good to see all there and prayers for the decision they are deciding on for going back to normal worship times or staying as they are, I’m sure the census is for us all to gather together (old and young) but I know it will be based on the welfare for all. Weather permitting the plan is to have a Mother Day’s worship/service for all on the church lawn.
Sacramento United Methodist church are having Bible sturdy on Wednesday, Celebrate Recovery has begun on Monday evenings at 6pm, this past Monday it was held at the Community Church, in Colhoun and other services will be announced. Remember the collection of personal toiletry items for the Mary Kendell Home, and food ministry in ongoing, please donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations are welcome. Please consider delivering a food box to someone in need.
There have been several comments about the discontinuing of the Battle of Sacramento and the feelings expressed on this, some are understanding it has had a great and enjoyable ride but understanding the lack of help to prepare and the aging of those that have given of their time and efforts for many years. It was not a consideration taking lightly by anyone but there comes a time to say “times have changed and we need to move on to other uses of the land and send so much appreciation and dedication to all those that gave it their all and for the re-enactors that love the scene and loved Sacramento”. Those with opinions now are offering help and advice but where have you been for the declining years? But we all say thanks, and you can still help by spreading the word as we plan to promote events and ways to earn funds to put back in the upkeep and enhancing of the grounds and Museum House and other amenities available. Again from the Battle Committee and the City of Sacramento, THANKS FOR THE YEARS!!
A great worker and promoter of the Battle of Sacramento and a great friend to me, Pat Vincent, lost her Father on April 26, at his residence. Mr. Herman Vincent was 94 years young. The obituary describes a great man that loved his family, country, and life. Our thoughts and prayers go out Pat and her family for the loss and pray for comfort for all.
A big shout out to McLean County Public Library on the 10 — year Anniversary. We are all so proud of the Library and the Livermore Women’s Club and the best director of the Library, Aimee Newberry. This a hard working Lady and gives it her all, with the help of the volunteers, to make this a happy and helpful place for all of our county. Congratulations to the wonderful 10 years and looking forward to many more.
Save the date, Saturday May 15th, Sacramento Masonic Lodge, Main Street in Sacramento will be having an inside yard sale. Many items available, this is a fund raiser for the Lodge, come see what you just live without. This is rain or shine beginning Saturday morning.
Birthday wishes are for: Terry Dossett, Kent Clouse, Chris Cessna, Carol Miller, Jill Dame, Kyle Walker, Kathy Travis, Aaron Evans, Russ Vickers, Daniel Miller, Jennifer Harris, Judy Wells, and all others celebrating. Have a great day.
Happy anniversary to John & Jill Dame, and Guy & Cheri Ogilby, congratulations and prayers for many more.
Continue to prayer for all those on the prayer list at your church and all the unspoken, prayers for Jay Smith, James W. Jones, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, Connie Pruden, Keith Wiggins, Bill Bates, Ed Hart, Karen McLean, Methodist Children’s Home, Kitty Burden, Charlie Hinsley, Joann Emery, Allen Bates, Sharon McLaughlin, Jason Pendley, Buffy Tucker Avery, Kaye Devine, Tootsie Turley, Judell Coleman, Kim Howard, Shirley Roberts, Tracie & Keith Cissna, Sidney Jennings, Jay Farris, Sharon Spencer, Ronnie Burden, Guy Patterson, Dusty Nicolle, John Taylor, John Miller, Mandi Gibson, Jerry & Mandi Sturgill, Dana Stinnett, Alice Fulkerson, Karen Frost, Mr. Pinkston, Dean Miller, June Davis, Betty Riley Gracie Rager, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Mary Johnson, Kim Rager, Tammy Evans, Jimmie Rickard, Hugh Osborne, Paul Willard, Doris Baker, Jimmy Campbell, Jerry Bennett, Our churches and Pastors, our Military Men and Women, the Nation, State, County, and Cities. And always for each other.
Hope you have a great week and remember the Honoree for this month, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY, May 9 to all the Mothers and remembrance to those that past on, we’ll never get your love for us.
God Bless all!
