Happy week to all of you. Sitting here writing this and thinking of things to share, first to mind, the “weather” is there going to be snow??? Regardless, I will be getting all my newly planted flowers indoors or covered to protect the cold temps. Not this is not something we’ve experienced before, but so enjoyed bringing all the flowers out for the sunshine and warm but the ones I’ve just planted. So I say “here we go again” and this is Kentucky weather. You know the saying, stick around, it will change. I hope you are able to protect what you’ve already planted or brought out of winter storage. The garden is only somewhat planted, big concern for Kenneth is the 14 tomato plants, but he says he will get up early and spray off the frost that might be on them, and old saying that we hope is going to take care of them. If not, the next step is to replant and hope for the best. You all take care know we will get through this cold spell and move on and probably start complaining about the hot weather. That will be another article.
For those of you that still take the McLean News, be sure to read the great article written by Ms. Sue Berry and friends of the life, 25 years, of the Battle of Sacramento. It is a great article beginning with the beginning of the Battle through the years and a thanks for the support and memories for all the folks involved in the Battle to the present. Following the committee plans to lay out some ideas for utilizing the grounds for events to benefit the community and continue to provide a means to maintain and upkeep the grounds and Museum house and other items donated by various families in the county. There is another committee meeting to be announced soon and welcome any help or ideas for the future of the grounds. This will all take a village with ideas and support for this endeavor.
Hope you had a great past week. Kenneth and attend church and happy to see all and hear the word Brother chose for our ears. There is still discussions on dates of returning to regular 11am service for all. I know we are ready to see all the smiling faces, young and old. Continue praying this will be soon for our church. No plans upcoming to announce but hopeful for that to happen in the near future.
Prayers for all the churches in the county and others as they prepare to look at how and when to get back to a normal and move forward as also protecting everyone. Prayers for this pandemic to be more decreased in numbers each day.
Sacramento held the City Commission meeting last evening, Monday April 19, with all Commissioners present. We passed a couple resolutions (one concerning a Homeland Security Grant for the Sacramento Volunteer Fire Department) and one to place security lights facing the Pocket Park. We strive to continue looking for ways to make our City one to be proud of. As we talked about areas of concern in keeping our City looking good, there was mention of yards not being mowed and garbage gathering in yards and areas around, thought is to ask, take a look on our own property and ask what you can do to make Sacramento looking good and a place to be proud of. As Mayor this is a request from myself and the Commission that we do our part to keep our own yards kept and make you proud. Any suggestions, bring to the City meetings, next one is May 17 4:30pm at City Hall. Come and share.
Birthdays for this week are: Ms. Dean Miller celebrating 88 years, Greg Rickard, Carolyn Noffsinger, Michelle Woodburn, David Adkins, Conrad Hopkins, Remington Bolton, Charlet Daniels Tindle, Keith Ayer, and others celebrating. Happy Birthday and many more.
Happy Anniversary to: Glenn & Ann Ellis and Daven & Julie Crabtree. Congratulations and prayers for many more.
Continue to pray for all those on the prayer list and all those unspoken. Many prayers for John Miller and family as he continues to heal at home, Martha Tucker, Myrtle Parm, Brother Al Johnson, Hugh Osborne, Linda Wilson, Joann Ashby and family, Jerry & Mandi Sturgill, Dana Sinnett, Sydney Jennings, Alice Fulkerson, Karen Frost, Mr. Pinkston (Penny Vickers Father), Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Margo Pyewell, Darlene Hoagland, June Davis, Gracie Rager, Betty Riley, Cleve Hocker, Mary Johnson, Kim Rager, Tammy Evans, Donald Tanner, Wayne Hall, Mary Dossett, Dustin Albin, Paul Willard, all those unemployed, those still effected by the virus, all the churches and Pastors, the Nation and all States, all counties and cities, those in the hospital, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, all the first responders and health care providers and workers, and always for each other.
Hope all has a great week, keep those flowers and plants warm for a couple days!! God Bless!
