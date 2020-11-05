Yes, we are on our way to winter. The sunshine is beautiful but the air is a reminder. I hope you have all had a great week. Here we are the week of the great election, I will be very happy to see this all play out and we can start watching TV without all the commercial of you are this and I’m that. We all just need to pray that God will take all this away and bring our great nation back to his way and pray for his grace to overtake. Enough said on politics, hope you placed your vote.
We are still at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. service at Sacramento Baptist, great service but still missing the whole congregation. With the Holidays coming up soon, I’m hoping we can be together in all the events and not be afraid. Kenneth and I are saddened for the fact of missing out on his Mother’s 100 year birthday. This is just not an everyday happening, we can only do a window phone call and wave. She is so excited about her day and we are praying it will be a good day for her. I have ask at church for those who will send her a birthday card, she always ask about Sacramento and is the Mayor taking care of things. If you mention Sacramento she will be excited, her address: Ruth Lucas, 5301 Meeks Drive, Sabine House Room 135, Orange, Texas 77632. Her big day November 13th. A special thanks to those that do this.
We are sadden at the loss of a dear friend’s wife on Thursday, Judy McCulley, of Millport, keep her family in your prayers. Her husband, Ronnie is Master of the Sacramento Lodge #735 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Thoughts and prayers for all.
Also asking for prayers for all that are fighting this virus or other illness, the list and numbers affected continues to rise. Prayers for Donald Tanner and his family, Shirley Grundy, Travis Camp, Mark Rickard, Snowball Fulkerson, David Howard, Cliff Casteel, Mike and Maxine Woodburn, Dean Miller, Debbie Dunn, Janice Level, Ronnie and Penny Burden, Ricky Horton, Johnny Smith, June Davis, Taylor Powell and family, Tony Rickard, James Jones Jr, prayers the repairs of the Sacramento Methodist Church, it was struck by lightning and suffered major damage.
I must give a BIG SHOUT OUT to a young man in our city, this is note I received: Being a great-grandmother, I thank God that there was not school last week and kids was at home learning. If Kainen Hardison had been in the Middle School, I fear what may have happened to his Mom, Sierra. She was taking her medication and got choke on a pill, Kainen was in his bedroom and heard her and knew she was in trouble. She was chocking and couldn’t breathe. Kainen did the Heimlich and saved her life. His Uncle Cody ask him at his birthday party how he knew to do that. Kainen spoke softly and said I just knew how and he is only 14 years old. From all of us and his family, Kainen you are a real Hero, and your Mom and all of your family are so proud of you.
Hoping all the kiddo’s and old ones alike had a great and safe Halloween. Seems it was a very safe and satisfying holiday for all. The weather was perfect and hope it was enjoyed by all.
Happy Birthday goes out to Casey Nesmeth, Jamie Gish, David Patterson, Lorna Sue Pierce, Aaron Ellis, Ashley Noffsinger, Gabriel Wengerd, and Amy Woosley, City Clerk on the 11th. Hope each of you have a great day.
I enjoy hearing from you and how you miss and enjoy the Sacramento News, continue sending me news and I will write if for all. Have a great and blessed week. Kenneth is outside fighting with the following leaves, this will be an ongoing project until they are gone. He is enjoying the sunshine and not so windy. Take care and God Bless!
